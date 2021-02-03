Boonslick AJROTC falls to Round Rock MCJROTC in National Air Rifle New Shooter League

Round Rock MCJROTC defeated Boonslick AJROTC 611.9 to 572.4 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League. With the win, Round Rock MCJROTC is in twentieth place overall. They currently have a 1 - 0 record. Round Rock MCJROTC was led by, Ana Ortiz who shot a 246.4. The remaining contributing members were Maddox Kibbe, Jorian Burns, and . Round Rock MCJROTC is from Round Rock, TX, and is coached by Thomas Olmeda.

Boonslick AJROTC currently has a 0 - 1 record. After the loss they are in twenty-first place overall. Boonslick AJROTC was led by, Ghanima Roy who shot a 218.6. The remaining contributing members were Hannah Marble, Olivia Friedrich, and Todd Straw. Boonslick AJROTC is from Boonville, MO, and is coached by SFC Todd Straw.

Next up Round Rock MCJROTC will compete against Ozark AJROTC from Ozark, MO. Ozark AJROTC currently has a 1 - 0 record. While Boonslick AJROTC has a bye week.

These two teams are competing in the National Air Rifle "New Shooter" League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league exclusive to athletes in their first year of competition. Teams are from high schools and junior rifle clubs throughout the United States. Over 10 weeks each team competes in 7 games. Each week, each team is paired with another team with a near equal skill level.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions, prone, standing, and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit https://www.national-leagues.com/new-shooter

Box Score: http://www.orionresults.com/team/GamePage.aspx?MatchID=1.1.2021012213421913.1

Round Rock MCJROTC team page: http://www.orionresults.com/team/LeagueTeam.aspx?TeamID=1550

Boonslick AJROTC team page: http://www.orionresults.com/team/LeagueTeam.aspx?TeamID=1547