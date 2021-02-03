Shipley to be speaker at CCHS meeting on Sunday, Feb. 14

James Shipley will be the speaker at the CCHS meeting at 2 pm on Sunday,

February 14 at the Bunceton Federated Church.

All are welcome to attend.

Shipley came of age in the once segregated, rural community of

Tipton, Missouri. When just a young man working for a local mechanic, a

chance meeting at his local post office in the early 1940s inspired his

enlistment in the 301st Fighter Squadron of the 332nd Fighter Group, an

all-Black organization that would go on to earn the famed moniker of

Tuskegee Airmen during the Second World War. As a mechanic with the 332nd,

Mr. Shipley trained in the United States, serviced at airfields in Italy

and returned home to Tipton after the end of the war where he worked as a

mechanic for COMO Rural Electric for many years until his retirement.