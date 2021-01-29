Prairie Home School celebrates Homecoming Week

Prairie Home School celebrated Homecoming last week. Festivities culminated on Friday, January 22 with basketball games against Fayette, the coronation and homecoming dance. Princess candidates were Tyleigh Kendrick, 7th grade, and Haleigh Gerke, 8th grade. Prince candidates were Parker Gerdt, 7th grade, and Dakota Luckett, 8th grade. Queen candidates were Caroline Rhode, freshman; Laci Stoddard, sophomore; Lizzie Bishop, junior; and Kelsey Watson, senior. King candidates were Landon Case, freshman; Will Wright, sophomore; Tim Stewart, junior; and Ryan Small.

Kindergarten students Nora McDannold and Ethan Alpers served as escorts for the Princess and Prince at Friday evening's coronation. Retiring princess and prince, Kate Crews and Clayton Kendrick, had the honor of crowning Tyleigh Kendrick and Parker Gerdt as the 2021 princess and prince. 1st grade students Maggie Menold and Cole Jones served as escorts for the queen and king. 2020 queen and king Ashlynn Twenter and Blane Petsel passed the crown to the 2021 royalty, Kelsey Watson and Ryan Small.

Traditionally, senior class recognition and youth cheerleader performance takes place at the Homecoming game. Due to the pandemic, this is a year to find ways to make traditions happen in non-traditional ways. Senior Recognition and Youth Cheerleader Performance will be held at the January 29th game with Russellville. Because seating is limited everyone will be required to have a ticket. Each athlete and senior (not participating in athletics) will receive 4 tickets each.

*Events Schedule:

5:00 PM– JV Boys Game

6:15 PM – Senior Recognition

6:45 PM – Varsity Boys Game

8:30 PM - Youth Cheerleader Performance

As soon as the Russellville teams and fans have cleared the gym, the youth cheerleaders will enter the gym to perform. The school is requesting only 4 people per youth cheerleader attend the performance and sit in the visitor section of the gym. All events will be streamed on the school YouTube Channel. To find the channel, go to www.youtube.com and type “Prairie Home Panthers” into the search bar.

*All times after the JV boys’ game are estimated based on the length of games and events.

Prairie Home Geography Bee

The Prairie Home Geography Bee for grades 5-8 was held on Tuesday January 19. Three students from each grade qualified for the CCAA Geography Bee: 5th Grade: 1st Place - Miley Brown, 2nd Place - Lillie Moon, and 3rd Place - Avery Bedell; 6th Grade: 1st - Cooper Brandes, 2nd - Cooper Scott, and 3rd - Cooper Brown; 7th Grade: 1st - Benaiah Hodges, 2nd - Dakota Brown, and 3rd - Maddie Kuester; 8th Grade: 1st - Gavyn Mason, 2nd - Wyatt Case, and 3rd - Piper Merrill. Overall winners for the school competition were: 1st Place Benaiah Hodges, 2nd Place Gavyn Mason, and 3rd Place Piper Merrill.

The qualifying students traveled to Bunceton on Thursday, January 21 for the CCAA Geography Bee. Piper Merrill won 1st in the conference and Benaiah Hodges placed in the top ten. Congratulations to the students and to their sponsor, Taylor Muri.



SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, January 28 – High School Basketball at LaMonte 5:00 pm (JV Boys,Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Friday, January 29 - High School Basketball vs. Russellville at Prairie Home 6:00 pm (JV Boys, Varsity Boys), Senior Recognition, Youth Cheerleader performance

Tuesday, February 2 - High School Basketball vs. Pilot Grove at Bunceton 5:00 pm (JV Boys, Varsity Girls,Varsity Boys)

Wednesday, February 3 – Prairie Home Lions Club, 7:00 pm at the Lions Club Building

Friday, February 5 - High School Basketball at Chamois 6:00 pm (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Tuesday, February 9 - High School Basketball at Calvary Lutheran 6:00 pm (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Friday, February February 12 - PTO Movie night, 6:30 pm

Monday, February 15 – Presidents Day NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, February 16 - High School Basketball vs. Tuscumbia at Bunceton 5:00 pm (JV Girls,Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Wednesday, February17 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting at 6:00 pm in the school library.

Thursday, February 18 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry distribution 4:00-6:00 pm at PHUMC; High School Basketball vs. Jamestown at Prairie Home 6:00 pm (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) SENIOR NIGHT; Prairie Home Board of Alderman meeting at City Hall at 6:15 pm