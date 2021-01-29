Law Enforcement Report

Cooper County Sheriff

Richard Nichols, 46, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with DWI-Death of Another and Involuntary Manslaughter-1st Degree. His bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. Nichols posted bond and was released.

Ricky White, 69, Boonville, MO. Arrested on (2) Boonville Municipal warrants. The first warrant was a Failure To Appear-Failed To Register Motor Vehicle with a bond set at $100 cash only. The second warrant was a Failure to Appear-Fail to Yield To Approaching Vehicle When Entering/Crossing Highway From Alley/Driveway with a bond set at $100 cash only. White posted bond on both warrants and was released.

Logan Lewis, 27, Florence, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for a Probation Violation-original charge was Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Probation condition that was violated is #6-Drugs. His bond was set at $2000 cash and $2500 surety. Lewis is unable to post bond and remains in the custody of the Cooper County Detention Center.

Rochelle Campbell, 32, Otterville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Her bond was set at $125 cash only. Campbell posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Logan Welch, 27, Pilot Grove, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-DWI. His bond was set at $150 cash only. Welch posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Andrew Schuler, 36, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant via video for Attempt-Delivery Or Possession of a Controlled Substance At County/Private Jail/Correctional Center Except With Prescription. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Schuler remains in custody at the Boonville Correctional Center.

Clyde Johnson, 45, Florissant, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Probation Violation-Attempt Assault 2nd Degree. The probation conditions that were violated are #1-Laws and #7-Weapons. His bond was set at $2000 cash and $2500 surety. Johnson is currently still in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Randy Davis, 59, Kansas City, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked/Suspended-2nd or 3rd Offense and Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility(Motor Vehicle Required to Be Registered)-1st Offense. His bond was set at $1000 cash or surety. Davis is unable to post bond and remains in the custody of the Cooper County Detention Center.

Dustin Galloway, 38, Stover, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Probation Violation-original charge: Stealing. The probation condition that was violated is Restitution. His bond is set at $250 cash only. Galloway is unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Jeffrey Young, 59, Bunceton, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Peace Disturbance-1st Offense and Assault 4th Degree-Pursuant To Subdivision (3). His bond was set at $1500 cash/surety. Young posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Michael Nelson, 35, St. Louis, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. Nelson posted bond and was released from the Cooper County Detention Center.

Ashley Schonagel, 31, Chester, IL. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Probation Violation-original charge-Assault 3rd Degree. The probation conditions violated are #3-residency, #8-reporting/directives. There was no bond set by the Court on this matter. Schonagel remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.



Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Christopher W. E. Algiere, 29 of Lincoln, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on an original charge of OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT MAINTAINING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. Bond was set at $150 cash only. He was also issued a citation for SPEEDING (33 mph in a 20 mph zone) with a bond of $126 cash or surety. He posted bond on all charges and was released.

Kaeleb A. Smith, 30 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where he was served with an outstanding Cole County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR STEALING on original charge of LARCENY. Bond set at $5,000.00 cash or surety. He was also served an outstanding Boone County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR STEALING on original charge of LARCENY. Bond set at $1,000.00 cash or surety. He also was served an outstanding Boone County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR STEALING on original charge of PURSE SNATCHING- NO FORCE. Bond set at $1,000.00 cash or surety. He was also served an outstanding Boone County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of BURGLARY- NO FORCED ENTRY 2ND DEGREE. Bond set at $1,000.00 cash or surety. HE STILL REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

Brandon T. Rhymes, 34 of Milwaukee WI, while in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center was served three outstanding Cooper County warrants charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of DWI, EXCEEDED POSTED SPEED BY 26 mph or more, and OPERATE VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE- 1ST DEGREE. Bond set at $1,000.00 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jade N. Turner. 27 of Boonville MO, while in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center was served an outstanding Morgan County warrant charging her with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of MOVING TRAFFIC VIOLATION . Bond set at $500.00 cash only. She was also four outstanding Sedalia PD warrants charging her with FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of OPERATE VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WHILE DRIVER LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED PLATES *2, OPERATE VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT VALID OR NO LICENSE. Bond was $60.00 cash only for one of those and the other three were OR bonds. She has posted bond was released.

Jacob A. Edmond, 30 of Harrisonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding St. Francois County warrant charging him with DANGEROUS DRUGS - POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Mondo V. Thomas, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Pettis County warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on an original charge of DRIVING WHILE REVOKED. Bond was set at $250 cash only. He was also served an outstanding Los Angeles County, CA warrant charging him with PROBATION VIOLATION. No bond is allowed. He was extradited to Pettis County on their charges.

24 Hour Holds

Robert D. Farnen, 36 of Concordia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE EXPIRED and SPEEDING (47 mph in a 30 mph zone). He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Kameron M. Kemp, 26 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with PEACE DISTURBANCE and ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER. Bond was set at $9,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Brandon T. Rhymes, 34 of Milwaukee WI, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE OWNED BY ANOTHER KNOWING OWNER OF VEHICLE HAS NOT MAINTAINED FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, EXCEEDED POSTED SPEED LIMIT (42 mph in a 30 mph zone), and OPERATE VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT A VALID LICENCE- 2ND DEGREE. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Jade N. Turner, 27 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with DOMESTIC ASSAULT- 4TH DEGREE. Bond set at $1,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Rebecca A. Caldwell, 41 of Fayette, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, EXPIRED PLATES and NO PROOF OF INSURANCE. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Jacob A. Edmond, 30 of Harrisonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE EXPIRED. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Carlos K. Horne, 57 of St. Louis, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID OF 10 GRAMS OR LESS, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and FAILURE TO SECURE CHILD IN SAFETY SEAT. Bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Joshua B. Nichols, 39 of Hallsville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED, BRIBERY OF A PUBLIC SERVANT, RESISTING ARREST, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and SPEEDING (49 mph in a 30 mph zone). Bond was set at $8,940 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Mondo V. Thomas, 39 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID OF 10 GRAMS OR LESS. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.



Accidents

Tuesday, January 26th

Two vehicle accident in the area of West Ashley and Interstate 70. No injuries or arrests.