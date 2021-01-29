News from Bunceton: Lady Dragons win two against Higbee and Fayette

Chris Herriman, business instructor at Bunceton High School, has been doing some research about past classes offered. He found out, "According to our resident historian Mrs. Belinda Thompson, BHS had a woodworking and shop program up until 2007. Much of the equipment is gone now but there is still some left. Caden Pearcy in Entrepreneurship class came up with a business plan to make end tables out of pallet wood. He researched, acquired pallets and put together this table. He worked really hard on this project and was assisted by his other classmates Alex Shadwick and Kenny Mallott."

Lady Dragon basketball

The conference game with Higbee was played in Prairie Home on January 19th. With Bunceton taking the early lead with 26 points while holding Higbee to only two at the end of the first quarter. This continued throughout the game until the fourth quarter but Bunceton had done their best winning the game 62 to 18. Coach Dustin Ray again spoke favorably about his team. "We started extremely fast and hit a lot of shots early. We jumped out to a lead and never looked back. These girls came out and flat played defense and scored a ton of points in transition. We had 23 deflections and 17 steals and forced 24 total turnovers. This was a great bounce back from having some much-needed time off." Four players scored in double figures with Maggie Wood leading the way with sixteen points while pulling down seven rebounds, four steals, and giving four assists. Kelsey Watson scored thirteen points, three rebounds, three steals, and six assists. Maddie Brandes had a double-double with twelve points and ten rebounds while taking two steals. Madison Brown's ten points complimented her seven rebounds, while swiping seven balls and giving two assists. Madelynn Myers connected with eight points, eight rebounds, one steal, and four assists. Kylee Myers put three points on the score clock and pulled down five rebounds. Bunceton is now 1 and 0 in conference play and 11 and 4 over all.

Lady Dragons took on Lady Falcons from Fayette on January 22nd for Prairie Home's Homecoming. The 60 to 28 win for Bunceton was made possible with the teamwork of the girls. Madison Brown and Maddie Brandes both finished the game with a double-double. Brown connected to make 21 points and pulled down ten rebounds. Brandes finished with twelve points and grabbed ten rebounds. Maggie Wood also scored in double figures with twelve and got three rebounds. Kelsey Watson put eight points on the score board while getting one rebound. Madelynn Myers made five points and got four rebounds. Kylee Myers came away with one rebound.

Panther basketball

Prairie Home boy played at Higbee and came home with a victory defeating the Tigers by the score of 74 to 56. Coach Trever Huth was happy with his team's play in the first half. "We started off the game well and worked hard on defensive. then about half way through the second we let Higbee get some confidence and they took over from there. We gave up 50 points in the paint and aren't going to win very many games doing that. Defense has to get a lot better along with our ball movement." Jason Burnett and Blane Petsel both scored in double digits. Burnett led with eighteen points along with his six rebounds, three steals, and three assists. Petsel was right behind with seventeen points while getting two rebounds, two steals, and leading with six assists for the team. Dillon Alpers added eight points to the score while grabbing ten rebounds, getting one steal, and one assist. Hunter Shuffield connected for six points, eight rebounds, and one assist. Layne Brandes put in five points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Prairie Home took on Fayette for Homecoming. Coach Huth reported, "We came out and played with a lot of heart in this game. It was a rough and tough game to play in and the boys handled it the best they could. We made steps in the right direction to better ourselves and put a full game together. We just need to keep working as a team and moving the ball to get better looks and get the easy buckets." Four Panthers scored in double figures. Jason Burnett had sixteen, Blane Petsel fourteen, Dillon Alpers eleven, and Hunter Shuffield ten. Alpers led the team in rebounds with nine while getting four steals and giving two assists. Petsel grabbed six rebounds, got four steals, and assisted six times. Shuffield pulled down five rebounds, got two steals and two assists. Burnett had three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. Fayette outscored Prairie Home ever quarter but the second when both teams connected with thirteen. Fayette came away with the win of 82 to 57.