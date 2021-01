The annual Kiwanis Chili Day is kicking off its fundraiser today at the Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Boonville.

Drive through serving will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

Homemade chili and pie will be served. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4-12 and children under 4 free.

For Delivery or pre-orders, call 660-621-0966.