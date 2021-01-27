City of Fayette and the Park and Recreation Commission announces two Walmart Community Grants

The City of Fayette and the Park and Recreation Commission is pleased to announce the receipt of two Walmart Community Grants, $1,000.00 from Walmart Facility #80 in Boonville and $500.00 from Sam’s Club Facility # 8163 in Columbia.

These grants will be used for the purchase of lounge chairs and umbrellas to be used at Fayette City Swimming Pool.

The Walmart Community Grant Program awards grants ranging from $250 to $5,000 through each of our facilities (Walmart Stores, Sam's Clubs, and Logistics Facilities). Eligible nonprofit organizations must operate on the local level (or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally) and directly benefit the service area of the facility from which they are requesting funding. Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind annual giving.

We thank Walmart and Sam’s Club for these grants. The items purchased will greatly benefit our patrons of the swimming pool. The City of Fayette is planning to open the swimming pool on May 29, 2021. We hope to see you there.