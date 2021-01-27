Boonville: January Pirate Award Winners

Boonville High School is pleased to announce the January Pirate Pride award winners. The Pirate Pride Award is for students who have been outstanding at BHS. Teachers choose students based on a characteristic that has set him or her apart from the rest of the student body. These students may represent outstanding character, achievement, leadership, or service to the class or school. These award winners all share these characteristics.

· Pirate Pride Award winners:

Madison Smith

Samara Brown

Emma Wells

Mason Frieling

Garrett Hundley

Carmen Wiemholt

Heather Hall

Abby Pullium

Eric Kearns

Trent Maxwell