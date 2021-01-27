Boonville: January Pirate Award Winners
Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News
Boonville High School is pleased to announce the January Pirate Pride award winners. The Pirate Pride Award is for students who have been outstanding at BHS. Teachers choose students based on a characteristic that has set him or her apart from the rest of the student body. These students may represent outstanding character, achievement, leadership, or service to the class or school. These award winners all share these characteristics.
· Pirate Pride Award winners:
Madison Smith
Samara Brown
Emma Wells
Mason Frieling
Garrett Hundley
Carmen Wiemholt
Heather Hall
Abby Pullium
Eric Kearns
Trent Maxwell