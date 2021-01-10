News Briefs

Cooper County Extension Council election will be held January 11-15

Each year an election is conducted to elect members to the Cooper County University of

Missouri Extension Council. This is an opportunity for Cooper County residents to influence the educational programs and services University of Missouri Extension provides in Cooper County.

The Cooper County Council consists of nine elected and five appointed members. Members serve two-year terms, with half of the terms ending each year.

Beginning on Monday, January 11, thru Friday, January 15, ballots will be available online at: http://extension.missouri.edu/cooper and at the Extension Office.

For more information contact the Extension Office at 660-882-5661 or by email at

cooperco@missouri.edu.

SFCC to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Sedalia, Missouri – Jan. 8, 2021 – All State Fair Community College campus locations (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The State Fair Career and Technology Center (CTC) that provides technical training for high school juniors and seniors on the Sedalia campus also will close Jan. 18.

The college and CTC will reopen Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. Enrollment is open for 12-week (start Jan. 26) and second eight-week classes (start March 22). Go to www.sfccmo.edu for a free admissions application and class schedule.

What Will Happen with Cash Rents in 2021?

Issues such as when should my tenant pay me part of the rent, how and when can my current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and how much rent should I receivefor my farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri Farm Leases Program to be held on Thursday evening, January 14th.

The program will run from 6:00 to 9:15 p.m. at the MU Cooper County Extension office (located 510 Jackson Rd) in Boonville. There is a $40 per person charge or $65 per couple or 2 from the same farm operation which includes one set of materials. It will also be done via zoom (online) if you prefer. Pre-registration is required by January 12th

. Due to current University COVID rules, in-person space is limited to 10.

“Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents in flux in some cases and crop prices staying low so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they believe they should be” said Joni Harper, Agricultural Business Specialist with University of Missouri Extension. “There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues” according to Joni. Topics that will be discussed that night are: current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease – when and how to do it legally, recreational (hunting) leases – what you should be aware of and livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides.

University of University of Missouri Extension is presenting this program. Agricultural Business Specialist will be the instructors and have worked on farm leases with landlords and tenants for many years. The program will be presented by Zoom so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors as well as other sites.

Contact the Cooper County Extension Center at (660) 882-5661 to register. To get more information contact Joni Harper at 573-378-5358 or email rossjo@missouri.edu .