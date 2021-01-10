Law Enforcement report

Boonville Daily News

Cooper County Sheriff

Johntelle Bona Millens, 35, Columbia, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with two counts of Possession of Controlled substance with Intent to Distribute and one count Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Millens' bond was set at $25,000 cash or cash surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Ebony Latrice Lomax, 35, Boonville, MO. Arrested on two Boonville Municipal warrants charging her with Failure to Appear on the original charges of Operating Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility and Maintaining a Vicious Animal. She has a total bond set at $188.00 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Gregory Watson, 32, Independence, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Delivery or Possession of Weapon at County/Private Jail/Correctional Center. Watson's bond was set at $50,000.00 cash or surety. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Roy Dale Wiser, 61, Fulton, MO. Arrested on (3) Cooper County warrants. The first was Failure To Appear--Driving While Revoked. The second was Failure To Appear--Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannaboid. The third was Failure To Appear--Delivery of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less Of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannaboid, Keep or Maintaining A Public Nuisance, and Identity Theft/Attempt Identity Theft-1st Offense. Wiser had No Bond set on all three warrants. He remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Denise Louise Laughlin, 32, Homeless. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Tampering with Motor Vehicle. Laughlin's bond was set at $7500 cash/surety. She could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Rance Givens, 59, Wooldridge, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Possession of Child Pornography 1st Offense. Given's bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety. He was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

John Groves, 47, Kansas City, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Failure To Appear-Acry Possession of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabis and Acry Unlawful Use of Weapon-Subsection 11-Possess Weapon and a Felony Controlled Substance. Groves bond was set at $15,000 cash/surety. He was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Edward Alvarez, 52, Sedalia, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant for Assault 3rd Degree and Property Damage 2nd Degree. Alvarez bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. He was unable to post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Matthew I. L. Carr, 39 of Joplin MO, while in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center was served a Cooper County warrant for HARASSMENT- 1ST DEGREE. Bond set at $7,500 cash or surety. HE IS STILL IN CUSTODY.

Christopher C. Dewolf, 36 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding PROBATION AND PAROLE warrant charging him with PAROLE VIOLATION on an original charge of ASSAULT. There is no bond. He remains in custody.

Joseph B. Foraker, 38 of Baxter Springs, KS, while already in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center, was served a Cooper County warrant charging him with POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR SNYTHETIC CANNABINOID. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Kalynn D. Hendren, 27 of Boonville, while already in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center, was served a Cooper County warrant charging him with ATTEMPTED MURDER - 2ND DEGREE, ARMED CRIMINAL ACTION, and DOMESTIC ASSAULT - 1ST DEGREE. Bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. He remains in custody.

Crystal N. Templeton, 35 of Boonville, while already in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center, was served a Cooper County warrant charging her with LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

24 Hour Holds

Jodie D. Bass, 18 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE EXPIRED and FAILURE TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Timothy K. Felton, 34 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DWI- PRIOR, and FAILED TO STOP FOR STOP SIGN LINE/ BEFORE CROSSWALK POINT NEAREST INTERSECTION. Bond set at $ 2,000.00 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Joseph B. Foraker, 38 of Homeless, was arrested and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA METH, and TAMPERING WITH MOTOR VEHICLE 2ND. Bond set at $13,000.00 cash or surety. HE STILL REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

John A. Henderson, 49 of Franklin MO, was arrested and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE REVOKED/ SUSPENDED, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/ SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID OF 10 GRAMS OF LESS. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprints.

Kalynn D. Hendren, 27 of Boonville MO, was arrest and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DOMESTIC ASSAULT- 1 DEGREE X 2, UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON- WHILE INTOXICATED, and ARMED CRIMINAL ACTION. Bond set at $64,000 cash or surety. HE STILL REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

Justine M. Spivey, 29 of Milwaukee WI, was arrested and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with RESISTING ARREST/ DETENTION/ STOP BY FLEEING CREATING A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF SERIOUS INJURY, FAIL TO YIELD TO AN EMERGENCY VEHICLE SOUNDING SIREN AND DISPLAYING RED/ BLUE LIGHT, OPERATED A MOTOR VEHICLE IN A CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER, FAILED TO DRIVE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN ROADWAY WAS OF SUFFICIENT WIDTH- CAUSES IMMEDIATE THREAT OF AN ACCIDENT, EXCEEDED POSTED SPEED LIMIT BY 11-15 MILES PER HOUR (35 MPH in a 20 MPH zone), and EXCEEDED POSTED SPEED LIMIT BY 26 MILES PER HOUR OR MORE ( 80 MPH in a 30 MPH zone). Bond was set at $5,049.00 cash or surety. While in custody she was served an outstanding Cooper County warrant charging her with OPERATING VEHICLE WITHOUT MAINTAINING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. Bond set at $150.00 cash only. She posted bond and was released.

Grant M. Weaverling, 25 Ashland MO, was arrested and transported to Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with RED LIGHT VIOLATION, and DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED - DWI- ALCOHOL. Bond set at $620.00 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Accidents

None.