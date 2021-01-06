NEWS FROM PRAIRIE HOME: Bike for Books drawing

Nancy Kixmiller

Special to the Boonville Daily News

Prairie Home January 4, 2021

Prairie Home School had their first semester Bike for Books drawing on December 22. The lucky winners were Logan Waibel and Kyleigh Thompson.

Be sure to check the Prairie Home RV website, www.prairiehome.k12.mo.us, for the latest school information. See the live feed for any last minute changes to schedules.

The City of Prairie Home has posted in-city monthly utility rates effective January 2021: DRINKING WATER: $16 per month for the first 1000 gallons and $8 (a $1 increase over 2020) for each additional 1000 gallons. A water meter deposit is required for new service. SEWER: $37.50 per month. SOLID WASTE (bag pickup): $13.00 for residence and $16 for commercial business. Trash pick-up is on normally on Tuesday each week. Bags need to be curbside by 7 am. For more information, see the city website, http://prairiehome.ourlocalview.com//HomeTown/, or call Mary Sue Fontana, City Clerk, at City Hall (open Tuesday and Thiursday) 660-841-5524.

SCHOOL MENU

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6: Breakfast – Oatmeal and Toast or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Grilled Cheese, Chili w/Beans, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: PB & J Sandwich

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7: Breakfast –Biscuits & Sausage Gravy or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Shepherd's Pie, Lettuce Salad, Fruit, Bread, Milk; Alternate: Corn Dog

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8: Breakfast – Chicken Patty on Biscuit or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Fish Sandwich

MONDAY, JANUARY 11: Breakfast – Ham, Eggs & Biscuit or cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Sausage Patty, French Toast, Tritator, Fruit Juice, Milk; Alternate: Bacon

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12: Breakfast – Breakfast Cake or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Philly Cheesesteak, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: BBQ Rib on Bun

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13: Breakfast – Pancake or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Grilled Cheese

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14: Breakfast –Biscuit & Sausage Gravy or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Tater Tot Yummy, Cooked Carrots, Fruit, Bread, Milk; Alternate: Chicken Nuggets

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15 Breakfast – Bagels and Cream Cheese or Cereal, Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Burrito w/Cheese, Refried Beans, Fruit, Milk; Alternate – Chicken Taco

SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, January 6 - PTO meeting at 6:30 pm

Thursday, January 7 – Spelling Bee at 4:00 pm

Monday, January 11- High School Basketball @ Slater 5:00 pm (JV Girls, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Tuesday, January 12 – End of 2nd quarter; High School Basketball @ Santa Fe 5:00 pm (JV Girls, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Thursday, January 14 - High School Basketball @ Fayette 6:00 pm (JV Girls, JV Boys)

Friday, January 15 - High School Basketball @ Jamestown 5:00 pm (JV Girls, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Monday, January 18 – NO SCHOOL, Martin Luther King Holiday

Tuesday, January 19 - High School Basketball vs. Higbee at Prairie Home 6:00 pm (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Wednesday, January 20 - High School Basketball vs. Slater at Prairie Home 6:00 pm (JV Girls, JV Boys), Prairie Home Board of Education Meeting 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 21 – CCAA Geography Bee at Bunceton at 4:00 pm; The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; Prairie Home City Council Meeting, 6:15 City Hall

Friday, January 22 - High School Basketball vs Fayette @ Prairie Home 5:00 pm (JV Girls, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) HOMECOMING

Saturday, January 23 – PTO Me and My Special Someone Dance 6:00 pm