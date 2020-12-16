City of Boonville Public Works will shut down until December 28

Due to a significant increase in COVID cases at the City of Boonville Public Works building, the offices will be closed till Monday, December 28th.

Water payments can still be put into the drop box located at 1200 Locust Street. Additionally, water payments can be taken at City Hall, 401 Main Street- this location can only take cash or check. New Account deposits can also be received at City Hall until the Public Works office opens on the 28th -cash or check only.

If there is a water leak, sewer back up or other issues during normal business hours, 8:30-5:00, please contact City Hall, 660-882-2332 to report the issue. During off hours, please call the City of Boonville police dispatch at 660-882-2727.