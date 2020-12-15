Health Care Industry Fair will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22

Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Esser said the Missouri Office of Workforce Development is partnering with the Missouri Hospital Association to host a Health Care Industry Fair for entry-level clinical and non-clinical positions.

The fair will be held Tuesday, December 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health Care industry is looking for a wide variety of roles and could be a great career pathway. More than 180 Missouri health care employers have already registered to participate. Find openings for jobs like these, and many, many more:

Dietary Aide (food prep)

Environmental Services (janitorial work)

Housekeeping

Patient Care Technician

Phlebotomist

Office/clerical support roles

Medical Assistants

Nurse Assistants

Visit the virtual job fair site to build a profile and attach a resume. There will be anotther fair in this December – sign up for the Dec. 15 fair using the same link.

Visit the Return Strong Virtual Job Fair site to log on Monday, Dec. 21 to explore booths, review job openings, and prepare for the next day's event. Employers will be available to chat Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The chat feature will not appear until time for the event to start.

During the fair, you can see employers by region from the homepage, or use the sidebar navigation to see a list of job openings. Use this map to find your region.

A “Resources” booth will include information for resume writing, interview tips, and other information on Job Center services & training opportunities.

Reminders of how the virtual job fair works:

This virtual platform must be accessed via the internet, either by a mobile device, computer, or tablet. You cannot just dial in - you must have access to the screen.

Chrome is the preferred browser for optimum readability.

Employers will be featured on the virtual job fair site in booths. Open positions and other information about their company will be available for you to browse.

You will use the virtual job fair site to chat with employers from their booths.

Employers may provide an overview of their company and share details about their open positions.

You can use the chat box in the virtual meeting software to ask questions.

You may enter and exit chat room meetings at any time.

We hope this fair will help you connect with employers and find meaningful career opportunities.

Find other resources for job seekers at https://jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.