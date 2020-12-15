Boonville Hardware and Dwight's Plumbing to hold Customer Appreciation Day

Boonville Hardware and Dwight's Plumbing will hold a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, December 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 1440 West Ashley Road, Dwight's Plumbing and crew invite residents to drop by throughout the day and/or at lunch for a burger or a hot dog. Residents can also spin the wheel for a chance to win discounts, prizes, or unravel Dwight's party ball.

Residents can also purchase raffle tickets to win a Traeger Grill-a portion of the proceeds will go to Shop With A Cop. Raffle tickets are available at Boonville Hardware with a drawing at the end of the day on Saturday.

Tickets are $5 for five or $20 for an arm's length.

Dwight's Plumbing will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.