Boonville to go virtual learning for students at BHS, BTEC and Alternative School

Boonville R-I Superintendent Sarah Marriott said it was a tough decision but a decision that had to be made in reference to going to virtual learning at Boonville High School, BTEC and BHS Alternative School due to the number of COVID cases.

Marriott said the decision was made based on the past 24 hours as the district reviewed health information that they’ve received that indicated an increasing number of high school age students that were quarantined or isolated.

“With the increasing numbers, we felt that it was our responsibility as a district to take action, which unfortunately meant moving to virtual instruction for the school level,” Marriott said. “We focused on that particular age level of students because that’s the age level that is impacting currently . We are not seeing the increases currently at our elementary and middle school level. It truly is isolated to our high school age students at this time, so we made the decision to go ahead and move virtually for the remainder of the semester.”

The first semester will end on Tuesday, December 22.

Marriott said virtual learning for students at the BHS, BTEC and Alternative School will begin on Monday, December 14 and run until the end of the semester.

Hannah Cole, David Barton and Laura Speed Elliott will continue to go in-person, Marriott said.

Marriott also added that as of Friday morning, the district had 80 high school students either in isolation or quarantine.

“That is a significant number for our high school and it’s increasing right now, which is very unfortunate,” Marriott said. “This is extremely disappointing. Our district has experienced bumps this semester and I had hoped we would make it another seven days because we were so close to that finish, but we have to take a step back and think about what’s best for our kids and finishing out a school year in person, just to say that we did, is not as important as keeping our kids safe. Disappointing, but hopefully, this will result in a decrease in numbers and we can resume semi-normal activities.”

Marriott said all BHS and BTEC students will continue to report virtually to all classes at regular assigned class times each day. She said teachers will provide virtual instruction through Zoom for each class period, for a minimum of 20 minutes, each day. Students can also access the Zoom lessons through their own Google Classroom account, she said. Students are to long on to classes at the beginning of each class period. Teachers will take attendance daily.

In addition, the district is also taking a pause on all extracurricular activities and practices from December 14-25. Marriott said the district will re-evaluate the situation at that time to determine if extracurricular activities can be resumed after December 24. She said at this time, in-person instruction for all students will resume on Tuesday, January 5.

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said all events will be postponed in hopes of rescheduling them at a later date. Shikles said practices will also be paused as well. He said practices can resume on Saturday, December 26 after a re-evaluation of any safety concerns that would not allow a return to practices.

The Boonville boys and girls basketball teams have also seen a rise in the number of cases recently. The Lady Pirates had two starters that had to be quarantined at the start of their semifinal round game against Hallsville on Wednesday, December 9. Meanwhile, on Thursday, December 10, the Boonville had three starters out in the semifinal round against Harrisburg.

The Boonville boys and girls were both the No. 1 seeds in the Centralia Tournament. As of press time for this story, the boys third place game on Saturday was canceled. The girls, however, went ahead and played their third place game on Friday.

As for the Boonville Pirates wrestling team, they will also take a pause after competing in the Versailles Tournament on Saturday, December 12.

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team will not participate in two triangulars or two tournaments during the pause.

The Pirate wrestlers were scheduled to participate in a triangular against Centralia and Hannibal on December 15, followed by the Blair Oaks (Girls) Tournament on December 16, Tri-County Conference Tournament in Eldon on December 18-19, and in a triangular against Osage and Hallsville on December 22.

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team will compete next on January 7 in a triangular against Eldon and Versailles at Eldon on January 7.

The Boonville boys and girls basketball teams, meanwhile, lost only two games against Fulton on December 15 and Moberly on December 17. Both games were at home.

The Boonville girls basketball team will play next on January 2 at South Callaway, while the Boonville boys will travel to Blair Oaks on January 8.

Marriott said Vicki Friedrich, the health coordinator in the Boonville district, will continue to collect information within the health department. “Vicki and I will continue to converse and discuss where our numbers are at, and certainly if things don’t improve or continue to escalate, then we may have to make some decisions about the second semester,” Marriott said, “but right now, we’re hoping that this brief pause will allow the students to stay home, get healthy and reduce the exposure to others.”

Marriott said the district is also working on developing plans for hotspot distribution and meal distribution and will share information soon. She said the district will provide hotspots to students who need them to access technology at home.

“We are sending a survey to complete if a student needs a hotspot,” Marriott said. “Additionally, we are sending a survey to complete for student meal service during the virtual instruction period.”

Marriott said for hotspots, parents can contact Julie Kueckelhan, technology assistant, at jkueckel@bpsk12.net. Also, during the virtual instruction period, parents may also contact Glenda Curnette, food service director, at glenda.curnette@bpsk12.net.