Highway repairs continue in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY – What started as a pavement repair project that started last week in Boone County will now impact evening and overnight traffic along Interstate 70 in Cooper County this coming week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation in a statement said repairs on westbound I-70 lanes in Cooper County will begin on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. Work will take place near mile marker 95. Once work is finished at that location, crews plan to address westbound lanes at mile marker 99.8. Both locations are expected to be complete by the end of the week.

This work will require individual lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Signs will guide motorists through work zones. Drivers are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs and avoid any distractions.

The improvements are part of an effort toto improve the driving surface of I-70 in Cooper, Boone and Callaway Counties. All work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. MoDOT will alert travelers to additional upcoming closure locations through news releases, social media channels and the traveler information map.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.