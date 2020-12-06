Law Enforcement Report

Boonville Daily News

Cooper County Sheriff

Dontae H Bell, 27, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Murder 2nd Degree. He remains in custody of the Dept. of Corrections.

Felix M Jones, 24, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Violence to an Employee of Department of Corrections or to an Inmate by an Inmate. He remains in custody of the Dept. of Corrections.

Kristen Lynn Atterberg, 37, Keokuk, IA. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging her with Failure to Appear on the original charges of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Counterfeiting. Atterberg's bond was set at $10,000.00 cash or surety. She could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Jason D Murdock, 46, New Franklin, MO. Arrested on a Boonville Municipal warrant charging him with Failure to Appear for the following charges of Operating Motor Vehicle in Careless and Reckless Manner. Murdock's bond was set at $38.00 cash only. Murdock posted and was released.

Taylor J Almond, 27, Boonville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging her with Possession of Controlled Substance Except for 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Almond's bond was set to $7,000.00 cash or surety. She could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.

Nathan P Bone, 33, Boonville, MO. Arrested via video connection with Dept. of Corrections. Bone was arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Failure to Appear on the original charge of Assault 4th degree- pursuant to subdivision (1),(5). Bone remains in custody in the Dept. of Corrections.

Jennifer Anne Bybee, 36, Otterville, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging her with a Probation Violation on original charge of Domestic Assault - 4th Degree - 1st or 2nd Offense. Bybee’s bond was set at $25,000.00 surety. Bybee could not post bond and remains in the Cooper County Detention Center.

Alexzander J Masters, 21, Independence, MO. Arrested on a Cooper County warrant charging him with Violence To An Employee Of Department Of Corrections Or To An Inmate By An Inmate and Assault - 2nd Degree. Masters' bond is set at $25,000.00. He could not post bond and remains in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.



Boonville PD

Warrant Arrests

Lawrence A. Carter, 22 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Lincoln County warrant for FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of DRIVING WHILE REVOKED. Bond set at $250.00 cash only.

Mark C. Oppenheim, 47 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Cole County warrant for PROBATION VIOLATION on original charge of DWI. Bond set at NO BOND.

Mercedes R. Orr, 32 of Fayette MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was served an outstanding Howard County warrant for FAILURE TO APPEAR on original charge of TRAFFIC OFFENSE. Bond set at $50.00 cash only.

Michael S. Metzermacher, 37 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding Boonville Municipal warrant charging him with FAILURE TO APPEAR on an original charge of FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. Bond was set at $100 cash only. He posted bond and was released.

24 Hour Holds

Kimberly L. Alexander, 36 of Columbia MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with SPEEDING ( 60 mph in a 30 mph zone), OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY DRIVER LICENSE SUSPENDED, and FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Ashikia R. Jones, 18 of Rocheport MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with NO STATE OPERATORS LICENSE and FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF INSURANCE. She was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Curtis A. L. Sims, 36 of Milwaukee WI, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with SPEEDING ( 33 mph in a 20 mph zone), FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF INSURANCE, and DRIVING WITH EXPIRED STATE OPERATORS LICENSE. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Cole B. Stanberry, 37 of Sturgeon MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged DRIVING WITH EXPIRED STATE OPERATORS LICENSE and FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE. He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting.

Dalton B. Zimmerman, 27 of Boonville MO, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED- DWI ALCOHOL and FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN. Bond set at $620.00 cash only.

Tarron M. Cason, 17 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with NO VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, and SPEEDING (45 mph in a 30 mph zone). He was released with a court date following processing and fingerprinting. He posted bond and was released.

Douglas A. Lee, 41 of Columbia, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, RESISTING ARREST, ARMED CRIMINAL ACTION, and SPEEDING (42 mph in a 30 mph zone). Bond was set at $17,000 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Aaron R. Radcliff, 28 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with STEALING, REFUSING TO PROVIDE INFORMATION, RESISTING ARREST, and PEACE DISTURBANCE. Bond was set at $4,500 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Patricia N. Callaway, 28 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EXCEPT 35 GRAMS OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID. Bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Anne E. Hawkins, 39 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where she was charged with DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED. Bond was set at $4,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Jacob H. Potter, 29 of Boonville, was arrested and transported to the Cooper County Detention Center where he was charged with NO VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE, FAILURE TO REGISTER A MOTOR VEHICLE, and NO PROOF OF INSURANCE. Bond was set at $458 cash or surety. He posted bond and was released.

Accidents

Monday, November 30th

Two vehicle accident in the area of 490 Colonel Sanders Lane. No injuries or arrests.