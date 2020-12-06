Community Calendar

Boonville Daily News

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry Schedule

The food pantry is available on Tuesday of the first full week of the month from 8-10:30 a.m. Thursday of the second full week of the month from 6-8 p.m. Saturday of the third full week of the month from 9-11 a.m. Located in the former MFA building on Water St., Boonville. Call Cindy Newton for more information 660-537-5730.

OATS Transit Schedule Update for Your Community:

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. Please call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area. Visit our website atwww.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab for your county to see the full schedule. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

REGULAR SCHEDULE

OATS Transit, a Missouri based transportation provider, is pleased to announce the following schedule for your area:

KatyFlyer In-Town In-Town Boonville: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. To schedule a ride for In-Town Services Boonville, call 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287 24 hours in advance. Fares in-town: $2 each way.

From Cooper County to Columbia: 1st & 3rd Wednesday each month

To Boonville from: Bunceton, Prairie Home, Blackwater, & Pilot Grove- 1st, 3rd & 4th Thursdays each month

To schedule a ride on the above routes call the OATS Transit office at 800-269-6287. Fares apply.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, please visitwww.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.

