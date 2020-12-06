Boonville Police Department issues notices to watch for scams and lock your cars

Boonville Daily News

The Boonville police Department was advised by a citizen that they had received a call from a person portraying himself as a social security official.

They were advised their social security number had been used and were trying to obtain personal information.

Boonville Police Chief Bobby Welliver said do not ever give your personal information to anyone. The Social Security Administration does not call people on the telphone, he said.

Also, the Boonville Police Department has taken several reports of vehicles being entered and items stolen. These incidents have occurred in all parts of Boonville. In most of these cases the vehicles were unlocked.

Welliver said the police department urges everyone to lock their vehicle anytime they are away from it. Welliver added that he would really like to make people understand that locking their vehicle will prevent 99 percent of these cases.

Help Prevent Car Break-ins Prevention Techniques Lock Your Doors

A majority of car break-ins and thefts are from unlocked cars. Even if you are parked in front of your house, in your driveway or inside your garage, lock your doors. Criminals like to walk down the street and see if a car is unlocked, if it is they open the door and take whatever is visible and move on to the next target. However, if the door is locked, they are more likely to move on.

Secure Your Vehicle

Roll your car windows up all the way and engage the car alarm, but do not depend on it as the only way to deter a thief. A car thief can break into your car and be out in about 30 seconds, fast enough that an alarm doesn't scare most of them away.

Keep Your Vehicle Tidy

Thieves like to window shop! Avoid leaving anything visible in the car. Almost any item that's visible from the outside - even if you think it is worthless - could be seen as valuable to a thief. Your spare change, sunglasses, even an empty bag (a thief may think there is something inside the bag) could be valuable in the mind of a thief.

Conceal All Proof

Stow your electronics and accessories well out of sight, or just take it along with you. The proof alone might be enough to pique the interest of thieves, including items such as power cords, adapters, and GPS windshield suction-cup mounts. If you remove the suction cup, make sure to wipe the ring off the windshield; it's a dead giveaway that you own a GPS.

Stash Before You Park

Get in the habit of putting items you want hidden in the trunk of your car before you arrive at your destination. Thieves will linger in busy parking lots looking for you to stash your valuable items.

Park Smart

Park in a busy, well-lit area and avoid concealment from larger vehicles, fences, or foliage. Avoid parking in isolated and poorly-lit areas.

Report Break-Ins

If you see a break-in in progress, call 911 immediately! Provide the 911 dispatcher with as much information as possible, such as: Location - Provide an address, block number, or specific location in a parking lot. Description of the suspect - Provide as much information as you can, i.e. sex, race, age, height, weight, hair color and length, color and length of facial hair, colors and style of clothing, and identifying marks such as tattoos and piercings. Direction - If the suspect flees, give the direction of travel. If they flee on a bicycle or in a vehicle, describe the color, make, model, and license plate number, if it is safe to do so