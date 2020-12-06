SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boonville FFA participates in virtual national convention

Shaye Siegel

During the week of October 27th through October 30th FFA members participated in the first ever virtual National Convention. 

Due to Covid and uncertain circumstances, National FFA decided to not host an in person National Convention. Instead, every single member of the Boonville FFA Chapter got to participate in the online convention. Members received the opportunity to listen to retiring addresses from the 2019-2020 National FFA Officers, engage with sponsors and colleges through the virtual career expo, enter into chat rooms to connect with FFA members from across the country, and attend leadership sessions hosted by former National and State FFA officers. We also got to witness Paxton Dahmer from Nevada, Missouri be selected as the 2020-2021 National FFA Central Region Vice President. Members still have the opportunity to participate in different activities on ffa.org for convention until December 31st.

This was a great opportunity for all members to participate in a national event.

On November 16th, 2020 the Boonville FFA Chapter held our annual Drive By Raking CommunityService event with 26 members in attendance. Members raked the yard of a community member, and also picked up branches and pulled weeds. The members enjoyed getting out and helping the community! The Boonville FFA Chapter after finishing up raking up leaves for community members. Left to right: Back Row: Logan Schildmeier, Nash McKenzie, Taryn Johnson, Rebecca Evans, Kellie Young, Grant Wilson, Trent Maxwell, Austin Schuster, Front Row: Brinley Samer, Seth Timm, Harley Waller, Ben Wieland, Carter Taylor, Audrey Langlotz, Sydney Joy, Marina Firman, Shaye Siegel, Gracie Imhoff, Conner Robinson, Huston Force, Cameron Poulsen, Paiton Williams, Caroline Rhode, and Maddie Bench (Not pictured Allen Haslag and Ethan Gunderson.)
On October 7th, 2020 the Boonville FFA Chapter went to the I-70 east and west bound rest stops to clean out the flower beds and prepare them for winter. There were 32 members in attendance. In the spring of the year members will go back to plant new annuals for the spring and summer. The Boonville FFA Chapter have been in charge of the adopt-a-stop at the rest areas for almost 10 years. The 32 members of the Boonville FFA Chapter after cleaning out the flower beds at the rest stops on I-70. Back Row: Brinley Samer, Tyler Scott, Bryce Harris, Landon Case, Tripp Kendrick, Jason Waller, Austin Schuster, Aidan Meyer, Conner Robinson, Tate Nease, and Allen Haslag 2nd Row: Ben Wieland, Seth Timm, Taryn Johnson, Grant Wilson, Dakota Kuester, Kaitlyn Smith, and Kayla Maier 3rd Row: Ben Newman, Logan Schildmeier, Caroline Rhode, Ethan Gunderson, Henry Rohrbach, Kendall Jones, and Kellie Young Front Row: Maggie Davenport, Shaye Siegel, Gracie Imhoff, Abby Wolfe, Carter Taylor, Maddie Bench, and Audrey Langlotz