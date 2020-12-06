Boonville FFA participates in virtual national convention

Shaye Siegel

During the week of October 27th through October 30th FFA members participated in the first ever virtual National Convention.

Due to Covid and uncertain circumstances, National FFA decided to not host an in person National Convention. Instead, every single member of the Boonville FFA Chapter got to participate in the online convention. Members received the opportunity to listen to retiring addresses from the 2019-2020 National FFA Officers, engage with sponsors and colleges through the virtual career expo, enter into chat rooms to connect with FFA members from across the country, and attend leadership sessions hosted by former National and State FFA officers. We also got to witness Paxton Dahmer from Nevada, Missouri be selected as the 2020-2021 National FFA Central Region Vice President. Members still have the opportunity to participate in different activities on ffa.org for convention until December 31st.

This was a great opportunity for all members to participate in a national event.