New from Prairie Home: First quarter honor roll announced

Nancy Kixmiller

Prairie Home November 30, 2020

Prairie Home School has announced the Honor Roll for 1st quarter. Principal's Honor Roll of Distinction (GPA 3.84 or higher): Talon Benne, Kaelyn Crews, Kathryn Crews, Allen Haslag, Aubree Hedgpeth, Grace Hodges, Clayton Kendrick, Dakota Kuester, Hailey Milne, Caroline Rhode, Preston Scheidt, Colton Searles, Allison Simmons, Luke Stewart, Tim Stewart, Kelsey Watson.

Principal's Honor Roll (GPA 3.58-3.83); Madison Bishop, John Fontana, Kamden Holliday, Oliver Lock, Kelcy Mullett, Ryan Small, Savanna Tracy, Maggie Wood.

Honor Roll (GPA 3.33-3.57): Layne Brandes, Madison Brown, Logan Fairchild, Sophia Foster, Blane Petsel, Clairice Turek, Paiton Williams.

Thanksgiving 2020 was very different from Thanksgiving 2019. Things that were unimaginable a year ago were common this year: smaller gatherings, staying home, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, lunch with family via Zoom, etc. The question was asked on the For Love of Prairie Home Face book page, “What are you thankful for?” It turns out member of the community have a lot to be thankful for. Their responses follow.

Sandy Bedell: I am thankful that my late husband James Bedell decided back in 1977 that we would move from Chicago to the wonderful little town of Prairie Home Mo. Moving there I received a culture shock of what country life was like and how to survive it. So thankful for all those experiences with family and so many special friends.

Dan Menold: Family/friends who have stuck by me in what’s been a really tough year.

Tammy Rhodes: Our town. So small but the biggest, bestest hearts.

Nancy Kixmiller: I am thankful for the unsung heroes who keep our community running and contribute in so many ways: Lions Club, Prairie Home Manor Board, Prairie Home Fair Board, Garden Club, Christmas Festival organizers, Food Pantry volunteers, Board of Education, City Council, etc.

Gary Burch: It may sound corny, but there's too much to be thankful for, for me to list.

Glenda Sells: So thankful for our extended family who are continually coming to our aid; both mentally and physically. May God bless.

Vicki Fain: So many wonderful memories of growing up in a small town. Wouldn’t trade these memories for anything. Wonderful people.....always willing to help and care for one another! Thankful for this community!

Amanda Robb: I am thankful for the safety of our community. Everyone in our community is part of our large family. Anyone helps everyone!!! Our happy village has raised many great kids that have in turn stayed or came back to continue our traditions of the Prairie Home Family.

Peggy Ann Eichen: I am grateful for my family, my animals, and a supportive community. I’m especially grateful for Prairie Home Helping Hands 4-H members who are finding ways to stay involved even when holding regular meetings is difficult.

Phoeni Norton: Chris Norton & I are thankful for the wonderful new community we’ve found since moving here last year.

Cindy Lenger: I am, of course, thankful for my family and our wonderful little community. I am also thankful that during this difficult time with the pandemic, people are really stepping up to help others, in so many different ways. I can't imagine living anywhere better!



SCHOOL MENU

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7: Breakfast – Sausage biscuit or cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – BBQ Meatballs, Buttered Noodles, Cooked Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Chicken Patty

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8: Breakfast – Scrambled Eggs and Toast or Cereal, Fresh Fruit, Milk or Juice; Lunch – Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Milk; Alternate: Bacon



SCHOOL/COMMUNITY CALENDAR

December 7 – 12 - High School Basketball Pilot Grove Classic

Thursday, December 10 – Prairie Home Spelling Bee in the Cafeteria, 4:00 pm.

Monday, December 14 - High School Basketball vs. Otterville at Bunceton (JV Boys, Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys) 5:00 pm

Tuesday, December 15 – School Christmas Program, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, December 16 – Prairie Home Board of Education meeting, 6:00 pm

Thursday, December 17 – The Mustard Seed Food Pantry monthly distribution, 4-6 pm, Prairie Home United Methodist Church; Prairie Home City Council, 6:15 pm, City Hall; High School Basketball W-K Shootout at Sedalia vs. Hughesville (Varsity Girls, Varsity Boys)

Tuesday, December 22 – Early dismissal from school for Christmas Break