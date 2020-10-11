Flu clinic planned by Cooper County Public Health

The Cooper County Public Health Center will conduct a drive through flu clinic 1:30-5 p.m. Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Friday at Rolling Hills Park in Boonville.

This is vaccinations for the flu only. Those interested should 660-882-2626 to confirm the health center has one's information stored in their system, a news release noted. This will help expedite the drive through process. More information also is available by calling the health center.

This clinic is for everyone, for those insured and for the uninsured or underinsured members in the county. Participants with insurance will need to have an insurance card and drivers license available at the time of the clinic.

County COVID-19 numbers

The center now is releasing COVID-19 statistics on a weekly, rather than daily basis. Numbers are from total county population and those within school geographical boundaries. Numbers within school district boundaries are reflective of all residents in an area and not necessarily staff or student case numbers.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Cooper County as of Oct. 6 are 505. Of those, 144 are Boonville Correctional Center offenders, while the remaining 361 are county residents.

There currently are 56 active cases. There have been three deaths. Five people are hospitalized. Of total cases, 25 are associated with congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes or assisted living centers. .

There were 20 cases among residents within the Boonville School District as of Oct. 7. Pilot Grove School District has four cases, Bunceton has two, Prairie Home School District and Blackwater have one, Otterville and out of county districts, which count Cooper County residents as part of its population have no cases.

Case data is cumulative as of October 1st. Geographical boundary data is tallied daily.

From March through September by school district, Boonville saw the biggest spike in August with more than 80 COVID-19 cases. Seventy cases were reported in September. The lowest number came in March with less than 10.

Pilot Grove also saw an increase July, August and September. The district had 20 cases for the month of August and more than 10 cases in July and September. The Otterville School District had its largest tally in September with more than 20. Slightly more than 10 were reported in March, while July saw less than 10. The Bunceton School District had fewer than 10 cases for the months of August and September. Prairie Home also showed an increase in September, with more than five. At Blackwater, the district had less than 10 in April, July, August and September.

National and state numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is currently at 7.49 million, with 206,133 confirmed deaths and 427,681 hospitalized. Around 114 million people havebeen tested for COVID-19.

California still ranks as the No. 1 state for confirmed cases with 842,776. Texas currently has 790,060 confirmed cases, followed by Florida with 708,095 and New York with 473,143.

Missouri currently has 144,230 confirmed cases with 1,313 hospitalized and 2,422 confirmed deaths.

Residents still should frequently wash hands, the health center advises. When coughing and sneezing one should cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue. People should avoid close contact with anyone that has fever and cough.