Adapting to COVID-19: Central Methodist to stream fall musical

Boonville Daily News

Central Methodist University is trying out something different with its fall musical production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder."

The Little Theatre will host the show with socially distanced limited capacity, but patrons also can view the musical via streaming events.

The show will be livestreamed 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17, and at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Tickets are available through ShowTix4u, by searching Central Methodist University. Viewers will need to enter the password #1Eagles, when prompted, to complete the checkout process.

In-seat viewings are available in a limited capacity for university students, faculty and staff for the Oct. 15-17 shows. The Oct. 18 matinee is open in a limited capacity to community members and cast member families.

More information is available by calling the box office at 660-248-6281.