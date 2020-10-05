





With the district meet just weeks away, the New Franklin boys and girls cross-country teams continued its run through area counties over the weekend while competing in the North Callaway Invite.

Although this was New Franklin’s furthest trip of the season, the Lady Bulldogs got a strong showing from senior Mallori Burnett, who finished 20th out of 59 runners in a time of 23:48.

Lyric Ford of Montgomery County had the fastest time for the girls in 19:24.7.

As for the New Franklin boys, Logan Pierce was the lone runner for the Bulldogs and finished in 67th place in 28:26.

James Wortham of St. Charles West turned in the fastest time in the race in 16:51.44.

North Callaway girls also captured the team championship with 46 points while Montgomery County finished second with 53 points.

In the boys team standings, St. Charles finished first with 45 points while North Callaway placed second with 70 points.

New Franklin coach Adam Quest said there was definitely some schools in attendance that they don't see very often. "There were several schools in attendance from the St. Louis area, which gave the meet a different look for us," Quest said. "Despite the strong competition and some adverse weather conditions, Mallori Burnett had probably her strongest race in several weeks. She put together a magnificent race from start to finish, and ended up in 20th place with her second best time of the season. She is definitely starting to round into peak form, and being that we are entering the home stretch of our season, it is certainly the right time to do that."

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school cross-country teams also competed in the meet, with Lilly Chitwood finishing 10th overall in a time of 13:57.

Elyse Wilmes of Our Lady of Lourdes had the winning time in the girls middle school division, which consisted of a 3K, in a time of 10:57.81.

As for the New Franklin boys, Landon Shaw finished 26th overall in 13:12 while Lane Hackman placed 27th in 13:14, Caden Schlotzhauer 39th in 14:05, Xander McGruder 51st in 14:36, Cooper McGruder 58th in 15:25 and Braden Peek 59th in 16:15.

Sam Northcutt of Mark Twain took first in the boys middle school division in a time of 10:37.66.

Quest said the weather conditions were definitely challenging at the North Callaway Cross Country Invitational.

"It was very chilly, and a light rain fell off and on throughout the meet," Quest said. "We only had one girl participating at the meet, but she certainly made the best out of the tough conditions. Lilly Chitwood probably had the best race of her young career. She had a great start to the race, and was able to maintain her position throughout the contest. She ended up finishing in 10th place, her best finish in a big meet all year long. We also had strong performances from several of our boys. Landon Shaw and Lane Hackman finished in 26th and 27th place, respectively. The bulk of our team are seventh graders, and I look forward to them coming back even stronger next year as eighth graders."