





Boonville’s No. 1 singles player Emma Neidig picked up where she left off during the regular season Saturday during the individual portion of the Class 1 District 8 Tournament at Marshall.

While dropping only one match during the regular season, Neidig came out again strong after a first-round bye to beat Gracia of Marshall in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. However, in the championship match, Neidig fell to Davis of Osage in straight sets by the scores of 6-1, 6-3 to finish second overall.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said Neidig will advance to sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Marshall.

"Emma started her day with a bye due to an insufficient number of singles players to fill the bracket,"Harvey said. "This may have hindered Neidig’s level of play for the day. She sat most of the morning waiting for her first match and when she did finally compete, her opponent was not on her level. Although she did a great job keeping up her level of play, a more challenging match would have been a better warm up for what was to come in her last match of the day. After Neidig’s win against Marshall, she headed into the championship bracket where she fell to Osage’s No. 1, Lilly Davis, who she had previously overtaken at the Osage Tournament. Overall, she played noteworthy tennis today and will be moving on to Sectionals next Saturday."

Boonville senior Molly Amos also had a great start at the No. 2 singles position by beating Turner of Knob Noster in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. However, in the semifinal round, Amos fell to Davis of Osage in two straight sets 6-0, 6-3. Meanwhile, in the third place match, Davis again finished on the wrong side of the score against Garcia 10-8.

Harvey said Amos started her day off strong, competing significantly well with strong serves and securing a win against Knob Noster’s No. 1 singles player. "Her second match was a more challenging one against Osage’s No. 1. Amos fought hard against Davis’ accurate strokes, but just wasn’t able to compete with her precision today. This loss forced her into the bracket to compete for third place. She went neck and neck with her Marshall opponent successfully winning several duece points and never getting more than one point on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, she was unable to score two points in a row to get back on top of the board to apprehend the win. This lead her to a fourth place finish."

As for the doubles teams for Boonville, Abigail Pannell and Lilli Hendrix won their first match over Burden and Baker of Knob Noster 6-2, 6-1 but then fell to King and Borchers of Marshall in the semis in two straight 6-0, 6-0. Then, in the third place match, Pannell and Hendrix fell to Corpe and Smithson by a score of 10-6. As for Arjiana Webster and Kate Schneringer, they dropped their first match of the tournament against Corpe and Smithson of Osage in two straight sets 6-1, 6-3.