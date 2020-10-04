The Missouri soccer team couldn’t have picked a better way to return to live action at Walton Stadium for its first home match in nearly a year.

Facing No. 13 Vanderbilt in a "Pink Out" game, the Tigers erased any doubt after dropping their delayed season opener Sept. 27 at South Carolina by knocking off the Commodores 2-1.

Missouri improves to 1-1 in its Southeastern Conference-only fall schedule.

Missouri head coach Bryan Blitz said it was nice to finally play at home since the Tigers last played in Columbia last Halloween.

"We’re just excited to host a game,"Blitz said. "We really missed that Florida game (called off last month due to COVID-19). We were excited for that. It was kind of like a setup in some weird way. The very first weekend (of the season) in the COVID world, this happens all the time, and then our first game was on the road against South Carolina and it was their second game.

"But to be back at home — there is no place like home, especially for those seniors. That was really exciting."

It was particularly exciting for seniors Grace Kitts and Cassidy Nurnberger, who scored both of Missouri’s goals in the victory.

Kitts’ goal came at the 12:41 mark in the first half after a free kick from junior Julissa Cisneros. Cisneros took the free kick from over 25 yards out and placed it for Kitts, who scored on a header to put the Tigers up 1-0.

Kitts said Cisneros placed it perfectly for her to score.

The header by Kitts was her first goal of the season and the Tigers’ second of the year.

"That goal meant everything," Kitts said. "I had my doubts that we were even going to have a season, so I just want to thank everyone who pushed it forward and has made sacrifices to allow this to happen because Iam definitely so happy my senior year is happening."

Nurnberger is likewise happy to be playing on the pitch.

After starting all 18 matches last season for the Tigers, the senior from New Haven scored what turned out to be the winning goal at the 60:15 mark Saturday to extend the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.

Nurnberger said she is living in the moment after scoring her second career goal. A midfielder for the Tigers, Nurnberger returned this season after finishing the 2019 season fourth on the team with 1,297 minutes played.

"I’m not used to scoring," Nurnberger said. "I’ve only had one other goal in my career at Mizzou, so it’s definitely exciting. I remember the last game against South Carolina I had an opportunity to shoot and I passed. I remember Julissa (Cisneros) all week in practice reminding me to shoot and take my opportunities when Ican.

"As soon as I took that shot and it went into the back of the goal, the first person Ilooked to was Julissa and she was like, see?"

The momentum for the Tigers was short-lived, however, as Vanderbilt came right back with its only goal of the game at the 61:59 mark on an assist from Amber Nguyen to Madi Allen to cut the lead to 2-1.

Although the Tigers would hold on to win the game, Nurnberger said she definitely felt all the bumps and bruises after the game.

A total of six yellow cards were issued during the match — four to Missouri and two to Vanderbilt.

"I think it was like in the first five minutes I kind of got a late knock, but I love the physical game so I’m not complaining," Nurnberger said.

Kitts said in a match like Saturday you have to be expecting to get hit.

"You just have to stay focused on the ball and win the headers," Kitts said. "It was a gritty win and I think that’s what makes it so rewarding for all of us, especially at the end when we definitely put 100% of our minds and bodies in it."

With the victory, the Tigers not only improved their record in home openers to 20-3-2 but also picked up a win against a Top 25 opponent for the first time since a 2-1 win against No. 22 Kentucky on Sept. 25, 2015.

Missouri snapped a 16-match losing streak against ranked opponents and ended a three-match losing streak to Vanderbilt, which falls to 1-2 on the season.

Since 2010, the Tigers are 9-1-1 in home openers.

"It went down to the end and that’s what happens when you play in the SEC,"Blitz said. "The girls showed their true grit and perseverance, but we know we have to do it again next week against Tennessee. That’s the beauty of the SEC."

Missouri finished the game against Vanderbilt with 10 shots and four shots on goal.

Missouri goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan made three saves, as the Commodores finished with 12 shots and four shots on goal. Vanderbilt goalie Sophie Guilmette had one save.

Missouri is scheduled to play at Tennessee at 6 p.m. Friday.