





The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team may have started the Hickman Tournament shorthanded Saturday in Columbia, but that didn’t stop them from competing against some of the bigger schools in the state.

Although the Lady Pirates finished 0-3 in the tournament, losing to Jefferson City 13-4, Poplar Bluff 17-10 and Battle 11-2, head coach Christie Zoeller said she knew the girls would have to come to this tournament and play hard all day long.

"I think our hitters did a nice job by pushing runs across today, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough," Zoeller said. "The outcome of each game in this tournament is not what we had hoped for coming into this, however, I do feel like there are some good things we can take away from this. We hit well against good pitching and gained more experience against good teams. We also handled ourselves when defensive changes were made to help accommodate our pitching changes. We have to take the positives and the negatives from today and learn and grow from them as we head into next week and then into districts."

In the opening game against Jefferson City, the Lady Pirates were right there with the Jays while trailing by just two (6-4) after three. However, in the final-two innings, Jeff City outscored Boonville 7-0 to win the game by nine.

Emma West took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up 13 runs on 15 hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.

Kourtney Kendrick had the only extra base hit in the game for Boonville, being a double. She also drove in one run. Alexis Albin and Olivia Eichelberger each had one single and one RBI while Daylynn Baker, Rachel Massa and Brooke Eichelberger added one single each.

In the second game against Poplar Bluff, the Lady Pirates again had their chances while trailing by just one (9-8) after three and by two (12-10)after four. However, in the fifth inning, Poplar Bluff exploded for five more runs to win the game by seven.

Emma West took the loss for Boonville by giving up eight runs on six hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Brooke Eichelberger then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Poplar Bluff also out-hit Boonville 14-11. Leading the way for the Lady Pirates was Alexis Trigg with two singles, one triple and four RBIs. Alexis Albin finished the game with two doubles and one RBI while Kourtney Kendrick added a single, double and two RBIs, Daylynn Baker with a single and a double, Rachel Massa and Olivia Eichelberger each with one single and Emma West with one RBI.

In the final game against Battle, the Lady Pirates were never really in this game and trailed 5-0 after two and 10-2 after five.

Brooke Eichelberger took the loss in the circle for Boonville by giving up five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter in two innings. Kourtney Kendrick then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed six runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Battle also finished the game with 10 hits compared to eight for Boonville.

For the Lady Pirates, Jordyn Fuemmeler went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Daylynn Baker was 2-for-3 with a single and a double while Alexis Trigg added two singles, Rachel Massa with one double and one RBI and Brooke Eichelberger with one single.