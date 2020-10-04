





The Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team had reason to be concerned while trailing Sedalia Smith-Cotton 4-3 after No. 3 singles Thursday night in Sedalia.

With only three matches to make up the difference, the Lady Pirates came back to record wins at No. 5 and 6 singles to beat Smith-Cotton 5-4.

Needless to say, the win didn’t come easy for the Lady Pirates. Although Boonville dropped the first match at No. 1 doubles with Emma Neidig and Molly Amos losing to Smith-Cotton’s Caroline Matz and Anita Husyeva 8-2, they made up for it by winning the next-two matches at No. 2 and 3 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Arjiana Webster and Kate Schneringer defeated the team of Ellie Kotok and Adeline Kukosha 8-3. Meanwhile, at No. 3 doubles, the team of Abigail Pannell and Lilli Hendrix beat the team of Grace Miley and Marcella Gonzalez 8-2.

As for singles, the Lady Pirates again started off slow as Neidig suffered her first loss of the season at the No. 1 position against Matz 8-1. Meanwhile, at No. 2 singles, Amos fell to Husyeva 8-3.

Boonville and Smith-Cotton split the next-two matches, with the Lady Pirates winning at the No. 3 slot with Webster beating Kotok 8-5 and Pannell falling at the No. 4 spot against Kukosha 8-4. Meanwhile, at No. 5 and 6 singles, Schneringer defeated Miley 8-3 while Hailey James upended Gonzalez 8-6.

Harvey said Neidig and Amos had a tough time getting their feet into position in both their doubles and singles.

"The loss by Emma in singles came as a tough one as she broke her undefeated record," Harvey said. "Her opponent was a strong player, but I feel Emma beat herself with incomplete strokes and lack of precise placement of the ball. Amos’ weakness during her match was her backhand, she is still working on reaching for the ball and getting a significant follow through. Webster and Schneringer had their best doubles match of the season. Webster’s net play has increased in accuracy and Schneringer is improving on her form and technique. Pannell and Hendrix were able to use the poaching strategy we have been practicing and smart placement of the ball on the court to secure their strong win over their opponents. Unfortunately, Pannell was unable to show the same effectiveness in her singles match. She is still not quite getting her body where it needs to be in order to perfect her stroke, but this will come in time with more practice. James stepped up tonight, battling through a tough match, while putting her emotions on the sidelines to secure herself a confident win."

Boonville’s JV won 2 of 3 matches. The teams of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Emily Baker and Jordyn Williamson and Chloe Grizzle prevailed 4-2. In the only other match, the team of Grizzle and Alexa Martin fell by a score of 4-1.