





The Pilot Grove softball and baseball teams did something for one of the few times this season Wednesday night in CAC action at Glasgow.

In one of the most impressive offensive games yet this season, the Lady Tigers exploded for 18 runs on 18 hits in a 18-6 win over the Yellowjackets. As for the Pilot Grove baseball team, they led Glasgow from the third inning on en route to a 8-2 victory.

The Lady Tigers, 3-9 overall and 1-4 in the CAC, scored in every inning against Glasgow and led 4-0 after one, 7-4 after two, 13-4 after three and 16-4 after four before matching the Yellowjackets with two in the fifth.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said the offense really woke up against Glasgow. "What a great night for our hitters," Monk said. "We hit through the lineup three times and compiled several big offensive innings. We were able to put a lot of pressure on Glasgow's defense with our baserunning also. This certainly was our best game on the base paths this season. Grace Peterson had a tremendously productive night at the plate and was key to our big innings.

"The top of the order really responded after last night's struggles and the bottom of the order kept their good hitting going so it was a great combination from our offense. The top three, Marci Lammers, Grace Phillips and Kaitlyn Maggard crossed the plate for us 12 times. A total team attack on offense. Defensively, we did much better. Marci again kept the pressure on the Glasgow hitters by placing the ball where it would exploit the weaknesses of their hitters. Half of the outs came on infield plays indicating Marci's location was very good."

Marci Lammers pitched all five innings for Pilot Grove for the win and struck out six batters while giving up six runs on five hits and four walks. Keyanna Colvin took the loss for Glasgow.

As for the hitting in the game, Kaitlyn Maggard went 4-for-5 with three singles, one double and two RBIs. Grace Peterson was 3-for-5 with three singles and five RBIs while Grace Phillips added three singles and one RBI, Marci Lammers with three singles, Elaina Wirths with a single, double and one RBI and Danae Lammers, Ava Hoff and Olivia Felten each with one single and one RBI.

For Glasgow, Maila Carmack went 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Layne Sanders also doubled and drove in two runs.

As for the Pilot Grove baseball team, they struggled early on while failing to score for the first-two innings but made up for it with three runs in each of the third and fourth innings to go up 6-1. The Tigers also tacked on one run in each of the sixth and seventh innings for the win.

Bo Vinson picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove while Himmelberg took the loss for Glasgow. Vinson pitched the first-six innings and struck out nine batters while giving up one run on three hits and one walk. Levi Jeffries then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one walk.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Glasgow 5-3, with Dylan Schupp going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Hayden Krumm doubled and drove in one run while Bo Vinson added one single and three RBIs, Luke Kollmeyer with one single and Dalton Reuter and Hank Zeller each with one RBI.

Sanders led all hitters for Glasgow with two hits, one being a double.