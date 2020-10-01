





Harrisburg’s Kaydence Timbrook singled on a 2-2 count in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Lady Bulldogs past New Franklin 10-9 in walk off fashion Wednesday night in Harrisburg.

New Franklin, dropping to 7-7 on the season, trailed by as much as five runs through the first-three innings at 6-1 before rallying back with a 8-2 advantage over the final three innings to tie the game at 9-all. Unfortunately for the Lady Bulldogs, they couldn’t keep Timbrook off the basepaths in the bottom half of the seventh while giving up the winning run to suffer the loss.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell said the girls started slow but kept battling. "We had six errors before the sixth inning and then woke up," Dowell said. "We only gave up two earned runs up to that point. The girls certainly showed some heart late in the game with some timely hits to give ourselves a chance. However, we just had too many mistakes early."

Baylie Combs picked up the win in the circle for Harrisburg while Sophia Held took the loss for New Franklin. Combs went the distance and struck out five batters while giving up nine runs on 15 hits and one walk. Held, meanwhile, pitched all six innings for the Lady Bulldogs and allowed 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Hailey Emmuel led the offensive attack for Harrisburg with two singles, one triple and one RBI. Timbrook finished the game with two singles and three RBIs while Katie Starbuck added two singles and one RBI.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin, Izy Matney and Sophia Held each finished the game with three hits. Matney had two singles, one double and two RBIs while Held added two singles, one double and one RBI and Maupin with three singles. Kayce Hundley had two singles and drove in three runs while Carly Dorson contributed two singles, Alexia Sprick with one single and two RBIs and Kelsi Fair with one single and one RBI.