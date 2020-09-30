





The Rock Bridge softball team proved once again why they are one of the top teams in Class 5 this season.

In a cousin versus cousin matchup (Christie Zoeller vs. Lisa Simmons-Alvis), the Lady Bruin skipper now has bragging rights for another year after beating the Lady Pirates 14-1 Tuesday night in Columbia.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 9-5 on the season, Zoeller said there really is not a lot you can say about a game like this.

"We faced an incredibly solid team tonight and we never gave up and played hard until the end," Zoeller said. "I walk away from this game knowing that we could have given up but I am so proud that we didn't. I am proud of Emma (West) for staying composed on the mound and doing her best against a very talented hitting team.

"Our hitters were also consistent at the plate tonight. We hit good pitches and stayed tough throughout the game. Alexis Albin hit one of the longest home runs I've seen a player hit before, so that was a fun part of the night. Also taking the field against family makes any game a good game. It is fun watching Lisa coach and I will say that I taught her all that she knows."

As expected, the Lady Bruins jumped all over Boonville early with four runs in the first on home runs by Snider and Hay along with two walks to lead 4-0.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the runs didn’t stop there as the Lady Bruins tacked on two more in the second on one hit, two walks and a wild pitch to extend the lead to 6-0. Meanwhile, in the third inning, Rock Bridge all but sealed the victory by exploding for eight runs on five hits-which included two home runs by Snider, both to center. A total of 11 batters came to the plate in the inning for Rock Bridge.

As for Boonville’s lone run, senior Alexis Albin hit her fourth home run of the season with a towering drive to center in the top half of the fourth.

The Lady Pirates also put runners on in the first and second and had two more hits in addition to Albin’s home run in the fourth.

Jones picked up the win in the circle for Rock Bridge while Emma West took the loss for Boonville. Jones pitched all five innings and gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters. West, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 14 runs-10 earned-on 10 hits and eight walks while striking out one. The loss dropped West to 0-2 on the season.

Schupp finished the game for Rock Bridge with two home runs and four RBIs. Hay homered and drove in two runs while Snider had one home run and one RBI and Schouten with one double.

For Boonville, Rachel Massa went 2-for-2 with two singles. Albin was 1-for-2 with a home run and one RBI while Kourtney Kendrick and Jordyn Fuemmeler each had one single.

Rock Bridge also won the JV game against Boonville 9-0.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls came out and hit off a good Rock Bridge pitcher. "In the first couple innings, our balls were going right to the defenders," Pendergraft said. "We kept hitting the ball and found ways on the bases. We had some defensive errors in the first inning but quickly picked it up and played solid ball, backing each other up. I was very proud of how of girls never gave up. They kept hitting, went hard for balls on defense and stayed up mentally throughout the game. Rachel Massa did a great job pitching for us. She goes out and gives it her all whether as a varsity infielder or a Jv pitcher. Every game is an opportunity to grow and we were able to take away a few things that will only help us get stronger."

Massa pitched all four innings for the Lady Pirates JV and surrendered nine runs-1 earned-on seven hits and one walk while striking out one. Murphy picked up the win for Rock Bridge.

The Lady Bruins also out-hit Boonville 7-3, with Sadewhite and Gottman each collecting two hits.

For Boonville’s JV, who dropped to 5-6, Alison Eichelberger, Josie Widel and Gracey Rose each had one single.