Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic. First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Liberty (10), 5-0, 100, 2

2. Nixa, 5-0, 86, 3

3. Lee’s Summit West, 4-1, 80, 6

4. Rockhurst, 3-2, 68, 4

5. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-1, 59, 1

6. Francis Howell, 3-1, 52, 5

7. Holt, 4-0, 40, 7

8. Fox, 5-0, 33, 9

9. Rock Bridge, 4-1, 15, 10

10. Lee’s Summit North, 3-2, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Joplin

Also receiving votes: Kickapoo (3-2), 2; Joplin (2-3), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (7), 4-0, 97, 1

2. Webb City (1), 4-1, 87, 2

3. Jackson (2), 5-0, 86, 3

4. Grain Valley, 5-0, 67, 4

5. Battle, 2-1, ,53 6

6. Platte County, 4-1, 44, 7

7. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-1, 34, 8

8. Ozark, 4-1, 26, T9

9. Farmington, 5-0, 25, T9

10. North Kansas City, 3-2, 20, 5

Also receiving votes: Belton (4-0), 9; Raytown (3-2), 2

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jefferson City Helias (9), 5-0, 99, 1

2. West Plains (1), 5-0, 91, 2

3. Hannibal, 4-0, 71, 3

4. Bolivar, 4-1, 70, 4

5. Festus, 5-0, 53, 6

6. Lincoln College Prep, 3-1, 42, 7

7. Smithville, 3-2, 41, 5

8. Moberly, 5-0, 33, 8

9. Winnetonka, 5-0, 29, 10

10. St. Dominic, 3-2, 13, 9

Also receiving votes: Warrensburg (4-1), 6; Kearney (2-3), 1; Savannah (2-1), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Valle Catholic (6), 5-0, 96, 4

2. Odessa (4), 5-0, 92, 2

3. Blair Oaks, 4-1, 81, 1

4. Centralia, 4-0, 62, T6

5. Kennett, 5-0, 61, 5

6. Mt. Vernon, 4-1, 51, 3

7. Oak Grove, 4-1, 40, 8

8. Southern Boone, 4-1, 32, 10

9. Cassville, 3-2, 14, T6

10. Park Hills Central, 5-0, 9, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Buffalo

Also receiving votes: Richmond (3-1), 6; Buffalo (4-1), 4; Aurora (3-2), 2

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Palmyra (7), 5-0, 97, 1

2. Lamar (2), 4-1, 89, 3

3. Lutheran St. Charles, 4-1, 81, 4

4. St. Pius X (KC) (1), 5-0, 73, 5

5. Lafayette County, 4-1, 59, 2

6. Butler, 5-0, 39, 7

7. Lexington, 5-0, 34, 8

8. Clark County, 3-2, 29, 6

9. Duchesne, 4-1, 25, 10

10. Monroe City, 3-2, 19, 9

Also receiving votes: Warsaw (3-0), 4; Highland (3-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Mid Buchanan (10), 5-0, 100,

2. Hayti, 4-0, 86, 2

3. Thayer, 3-1, 75, 3

4. Milan, 5-0, 71, 4

5. Windsor, 5-0, 61, 5

6. Westran, 5-0, 46, 6

7. East Buchanan, 4-0, 41, 7

8. Marionville, 5-0, 26, 8

9. Skyline, 4-1, 14, 10

10. Adrian, 3-1, 13, 9

Also receiving votes: Marceline (4-1), 6; Crest Ridge (3-1), 4; South Harrison (4-1), 3; Cabool (4-1), 2; Harrisburg (3-2), 2