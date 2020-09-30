





The LSE Pirates seventh grade football team did just enough against the California Pintos Tuesday night at Gene Reagan field.

In a defensive battle against the Pintos, LSE scored the game’s only touchdown in the third quarter to beat California 6-0.

As for the LSE Pirates eighth grade football team, they fell short against the Pintos in a offensive battle 26-20.

The LSE Pirates seventh grade football team improved to 2-1 on the season while the eighth grade team fell to 1-2.

LSE Pirates football coach Curtis Walk said the seventh grade game was a really tough game. "Our kids battled for the win,"Walk said. "We couldn’t really get anything going on offense, but these kids keep playing hard each week."

Braylon Ellison scored the only touchdown of the game and finished with 14 carries for 72 yards. Cash Leonard had seven carries for 42 yards while Brad Norbury added seven carries for 32 yards and Clayton Schuster six carries for 26 yards.

On defense, Ellison finished the game with 11 solo stops, two assisted tackles and two sacks.

Baylor Jackson had three solo stops, two assisted tackles and two sacks while Brad Norbury added five solo stops, Darin Leonard three solo stops and three assisted tackles, Brody Porter and Clayton Schuster each with four solo stops and Carter Felten with three solo stops.

As for the LSE Pirates eighth grade football team, they trailed California 18-6 at the half and 26-6 after three quarters of play before rallying back with two touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the lead back to six.

Walk said the eighth grade team played hard against California. "We came up short at the end and had a chance to win it,"Walk said.

D’Avion Jones led all rushers in the game for LSE with nine carries for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with six carries for 22 yards and one catch for 35 yards. Pfeiffer also had a 76 yard kick off return for a touchdown. Rhad Leathers was 2 of 4 in passing for 26 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while Evan Bishop completed 1 of 3 passes for 35 yards while rushing three times for 5 yards. Isaac Watring had three carries for 15 yards.

On defense for the Pirates, Cooper Pfeiffer finished the game with nine solo stops, three assisted tackles and two sacks.

Rhad Leathers had six solo stops and three assisted tackles while D’Avion Jones added four solo stops and two assisted tackles, Evan Bishop with six solo tackles, Simon Grainger with five solo tackles and Gage Medeiros with four solo tackles.

The LSE Pirates football team will travel to Osage on Tues., Oct. 6 starting at 5 p.m.