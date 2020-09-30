





The LSE Lady Pirates seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams fell in two straight sets Tuesday night on the road against the Centralia Panthers.

While the eighth grade team lost to Centralia 21-25 and 15-25, the seventh grade team also lost in two sets against the Panthers 22-25 and 23-25.

LSE eighth grade coach Jamie Boyd said the serving played a major role in the game. "We had some great serves from Kaila Dillender to rally in the first half," Boyd said.

Kailia Dillender led the Lady Pirates with 12 service points with five aces along with two digs. Rebecca Renfrow finished the match with three service points with one ace and one assist while Kendall Rhorer added three service points with one ace and one block, Analeah Hazel with three service points with three aces, Ember Mackey with three service points with one ace and one attack attempt and Peyton Nolte with one attack attempt.

As for the LSE seventh grade team, head coach Hannah Meyer said the girls looked more aggressive in this match. "Improvements from the previous game were seen," Meyer said. "We need to work on communication and our defense as a team and that will help us out tremendously."

Rowan Stock had five service points with one ace and two digs to lead the Lady Pirates. Effie Morris finished the match with five service points with four aces along with four kills on five attack attempts. Alycia Felgar added three service points with two aces while Loralei Hunziker had two service points with two aces, three assists and one kill, Karagyn Cooper with two service points with two aces and two attack attempts, Maggie Schuster with one attack attempt and one dig and Mylie Edwards with two digs.