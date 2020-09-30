





One day after finishing a disappointing fourth in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Eldon, the Boonville Lady Pirates golf team returned to the Eldon Country Club for a quadrangular meet on Tuesday.

Facing Osage, Eldon and Waynesville, the Lady Pirates had a little better showing this time by finishing second behind Osage. The Lady Indians finished the meet with a team score of 186, followed by Boonville at 191, Eldon at 214 and Waynesville at 247.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Zoey Lang and Rayghan Skoufos led the Lady Pirates. VanderLinden added that Skoufos shot her personal best for 9 holes with a 10-over par 46, while Lang led the team with a 9-over par 45.

"We have one more meet left in the season before we move on to districts,"VanderLinden said.

By finishing second on Tuesday, the Lady Pirates improved to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the TCC.

As for individual play by the Lady Pirates, Lang finished the meet with four pars and three bogeys while Skoufos had two pars and four bogeys. Payten Black, who finished seventh in the conference tournament on Monday, shot a 14 over par 50 with one par and four bogeys while Hannah LeGrant carded a 19-over par 55 with one par and three bogeys and Leah Ziegelbein with a 21 over par 57 with one par and one bogey.

YMCA Youth Wrestling will start on Nov. 3

The Boonslick Heartland YMCA Youth Wrestling Club will host its first practice of the season on Tuesday, November 3 at the YMCA.

Practices will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings each week from 6:30-8 p.m. for experienced and returning wrestlers ages 4-14 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for novice wrestlers.

The registration fee is $65 for YMCA members and $90 for non-members.

Travel and competition expenses are not included in this fee. Participants are not required to sign up for competitions.

Sports Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 3

New Franklin softball in La Plata Tournament, TBA.

New Franklin cross-country in North Callaway Invitational, 9 a.m.

CCAA Baseball Tournament, TBA.

Prairie Home cross-country at Calvary Lutheran, TBA.

Monday, Oct. 5

Boonville varsity volleyball at Calvary Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Boonville golf in district tournament, TBA.

Boonville girls tennis in team districts, TBA.

School of the Osage JV football at Boonville, 6 p.m.

New Franklin softball vs. Hallsville, TBA.

Fayette softball at Pilot Grove, 5 p.m.

Bunceton volleyball at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Fulton softball at Boonville, 5 p.m.

Boonville soccer at Fulton, 5 p.m.

Ss. Peter &Paul volleyball at Lange, 6 p.m.