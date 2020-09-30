





The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team fell short Tuesday night on the road against the Madison Panthers 10-6.

Although the Lady Tigers came up four runs short, head coach George Monk said the girls played one of their better games offensively this season against Madison.

The loss dropped Pilot Grove to 2-9 overall and 0-4 in the Central Activities Conference.

"Our bottom half of the order has struggled this season but the hard work they have done came through tonight," Monk said. "We executed several offensive plays involving bunts that were effective and led to several runs. Grace Peterson had an excellent night which included a perfect bunt to advance Danae Lammers to third and then scored on a throwing error on the same play. We had several players really hit the ball hard and took some nice cuts.

"Offensively this game showed how hard our players work and gave us promise for the remainder of the season. Defensively we need to improve. Marci (Lammers)had an good night on the mound. She pitched well enough to win but we just let to many things happen to give her to guarantee her a win."

Madison jumped out early in the game with two runs in the first and one again in the third to go up 3-0. Meanwhile, after Pilot Grove rallied back to tie the game in the top half of the fourth, the Lady Panthers answered again with five in the fifth to extend the lead to 8-3. The Lady Tigers added another run in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-4 while Madison plated two more in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 10-4. Then, in the seventh, Pilot Grove tacked on two more runs to finish the scoring.

Emily Buck picked up the win in the circle for Madison while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Lammers pitched all six innings and struck out seven batters while giving up 10 runs on 10 hits and five walks.

The Lady Tigers also matched Madison with 10 hits in the game. Marci Lammers and Grace Peterson each had two hits while Kaitlyn Maggard doubled and drove in two runs. Ava Hoff and Olivia Felten each had one single and one RBI while Grace Phillips, Danae Lammers and Elaina Wirth added one single each.

For Madison, Rylee Thomas went 3-for-3 with one single, two triples and two RBIs. Mallory Greime was 2-for-4 with a single and a triple while Kylie Duff added a single, double and three RBIs, Peyton Hook with one single and one RBI and Savannah Cullen with one double.