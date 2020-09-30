





Prairie Home baseball coach Trever Huth knew if his team could get up early against Sturgeon, they had a chance to win the game.

As it turned out, the Panthers got up early but also had to come from behind to beat the Bulldogs 9-6 in eight innings Tuesday night in Sturgeon.

"First of all, Sturgeon is a tough team to start off the week," Huth said. "We came out early by scoring a run and doing the little things right. Sturgeon fought back and from there it was a back and forth game with both teams giving runs up late. Luckily, we started hitting the ball really well at the end of the game to get the win."

But even then it wasn’t easy for the Panthers, who improved to 4-7 on the season. Although both teams put up one run in the first inning, Sturgeon came back and tacked on three more in the second to go up 4-1. Then, after Prairie Home tied the game with three in the top half of the third, Sturgeon added yet another run in the sixth to make it 5-4. The game seesawed back and forth after that with the Panthers plating two more runs in the seventh to go ahead 6-5 only to have Sturgeon score one in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 6-all. However, in the eighth, Prairie Home did what it had to by putting the ball in play and scoring three runs for the win.

Jason Burnett picked up the win in relief for Prairie Home while Bolles took the loss for Sturgeon. Hunter Shuffield started the game and pitched the first-three innings, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Talon Benne then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four. Then, to finish the game, Burnett pitched two innings and issued one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one.

Prairie Home also out-hit Sturgeon 16-10, with Dillon Alpers going 4-for-5 with four singles. Hunter Shuffield was 3-for-5 with a single, two doubles and three RBIs while Blane Petsel added two singles and one double, Jason Burnett with a single, double and two RBIs, Talon Benne with two singles and one RBI, Garrison Parkhurst with one single and two RBIs and Layne Brandes with one single.

For Sturgeon, Brooks went 4-for-5 with four singles. Smith had two hits, one being a double, and drove in one run while Bailey added two singles.