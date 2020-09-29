





Boonville No. 1 singles player Emma Neidig knew Father Tolton’s Margaret Duncan was going to be a worthy opponent Monday night at the high school tennis courts.

With all eyes on Neidig and Duncan in the final match of the night, the crowd of 50 people saw Neidig rally from a 7-6 deficit to beat Duncan in a thriller by a score of 9-7.

The win by Neidig also wrapped up what many feel will be a No. 1 seed going into the district tournament at Knob Noster. Neidig improved her season record to 8-0.

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates tennis team, they didn’t fare as well by losing to Father Tolton 6-3 to drop to 4-5 on the season.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said after three days off due to Homecoming and the weekend, the girls had a rough time getting back into their groove.

Father Tolton recorded wins in four out of the six singles matches and then posted wins in two out of three doubles matches for the victory.

Harvey said doubles started out rough with Neidig and Amos just not moving their feet efficiently enough to get set where they needed to be for successful hits. She said Webster and Schneringer were not in sync tonight. "They need more communication and focus as a team. Pannell and Hendrix stepped up their game tonight. Hendrix’ tracking of the ball at the net was precise leading to several put away points. Pannell’s form looked much better as she showed patience to return the ball to their opponent."

The No. 3 doubles team of Abigail Pannell and Lilli Hendrix picked up the only win for the Lady Pirates in doubles by beating the team of Elizabeth Andriano and Decker 8-4. In other matches, the No. 1 team of Neidig and Amos fell to the team of Margaret Duncan and Claire Condict 8-5. Meanwhile, at No. 2 team doubles, the team of Abigail Webster and Kate Schneringer lost to the team of Sarah Kiefer and Mary Swain 8-0.

As for singles, Harvey said Neidig and Amos regained their composure to win in their singles matches. She said Neidig was able to overcome her opponent with mental toughness while Amos took the lead from the start of her match and continued that lead with accurate placement of the ball against her opponent, ending her match with her last win at home as a Lady Pirate netter.

Amos followed Neidig with Boonville’s only wins in singles by beating Sarah Kiefer 8-4. The win was Amos’ sixth of the season in eight matches.

In other matches, Arjiana Webster fell to Claire Condict 8-1 at the No. 3 position. Abigail Pannell lost to Mary Swain 8-6 at the No. 4 position. At No. 5 singles, Kate Schneringer dropped a 8-2 decision against Elizabeth Andriano. Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, Hailey James fell to Catherine Cameron 8-2.

"Webster’s score didn’t reflect her play tonight," Harvey said. "She often succumbs to the pressure of deuce and long points, which lead to her score not showing the value of her play. Pannell started her match on the bottom of the score but quickly advanced herself into the lead with two points in a row. Although she gained the lead, she was inadequate at putting enough pressure on her opponent to secure the win. Schneringer and James are still continuing to work on their form. It is hard to break bad habits and thinking about correcting them during play is something we struggle with. Chloe Grizzle and Alexa Martin worked together to secure Martin’s last win at home as a Lady Pirate netter as well."

In JV doubles, the team of Chloe Grizzle and Alexa Martin defeated the team of Elizabeth Lutz and Emma Korba 6-1. In other matches, the No. 1 team of Alyssa Fitzgerald and Emily Baker fell to the team of Brinkley Decker and Cayleigh Neuner 6-1. Meanwhile, at No. 2 doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Chloe Grizzle lost to the team of Cayleigh Neuner and Ryley Freeman 6-0.