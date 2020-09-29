





The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team needed a win in a big way against the Mexico Bulldogs Monday night in Mexico.

After dropping two games last week against Eldon and Fatima, the Lady Pirates pulled even for the season at 6-6 by beating Mexico in three straight 25-23, 25-15 and 25-15.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said it was good to get a win after two losses last week. "We still aren’t playing as well as I would like at this point in the season," Herzog said. "I’m playing with the lineup until I get it right and utilize each girls’ strength. We have a lot of potential and at times look very good. When we let down our guard and don’t communicate, we fall apart. I’ve seen so much progress and want to see these girls put it all together. Nora (Morris)led in points with 16. Addi (Brownfield) and Madison (Smith)played aggressive at the net and let in kills. Jodie (Bass) did a good job playing defense and Sophi (Waibel) got her hands on a few blocks at the net."

Junior Nora Morris led the Lady Pirates with 16 service points with two aces along with 15 assists, four kills on 21 attack attempts, four digs and one block. Addi Brownfield finished the match with a team-leading 10 kills on 24 attack attempts along with nine assists, eight digs and eight service points while Madison Smith had nine kills on 17 attack attempts, five blocks, four service points with two aces and two digs, Jodie Bass with a team-leading 15 digs, four kills on 13 attack attempts, one service point with one ace and one block, Kennedy Renfrow with eight digs, five service points with three aces, one assist and one attack attempt, Lillian Rohrbach with five digs, one block, one service point and one kill on eight attack attempts, Sophi Waibel with five attack attempts, two blocks and one service point with one ace and Gena Hodge with one kill on four attack attempts.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Mexico in two straight sets 25-211 and 25-7.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said this was hands-down the best she has seen the girls play together as a team. "I’m so proud of how everyone stepped up and communicated on the court,"Herzog said. "Everyone played and contributed in some way. Eva Esser was a beast at the net leading the team with seven kills. She stepped up and proved to be a offensive threat as an outside hitter. Kylee Turner also had her hitting game on putting down five kills. Addy Nichols was a jump-serving machine, leading the team with 19 points earned, nine of which were aces. Cassidy Bishop did an amazing job playing defense leading the team with eight digs. She has proven to be an aggressive passer. I love her leadership on the court. I could go on and on about tonight’s game and how proud these girls made me. I hope they continue to play and work this hard together. This is the team I’ve been waiting on to show up."

Addy Nichols led the Lady Pirates with 19 service points with nine aces along with four digs, two kills and one assist. Ava Esser finished the match with a team-high seven kills while Cassidy Bishop had a team-leading eight digs along with one kill and one assist, Abby Fuemmeler with a team-leading seven assists along with two digs and two service points with one ace, Heather Hall with six service points with three kills and three digs, Molly Schuster with five service points with one ace, two digs, one kill and one assist, Kylee Turner with six assists, four service points with three aces, four digs and four kills, Claire Witting with three digs and Ava Parman with two kills and one dig.