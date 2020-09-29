





Bunceton volleyball coach Dustin Ray called Monday night’s match at home against the Kingsville Tigers a "dogfight" as the Lady Dragons battled to the very end in a four-set thriller.

Although the Lady Dragons finished on the wrong side of the score 16-25, 25-14, 17-25 and 12-25, Ray said it was nice to have the full squad back and for that he is grateful.

"We were in a dog fight," Ray said. "Both teams were winless and the key was to get ahead. We got ahead in set 2 and won for the first time, which was great, but we lost the fire in set 3. As a whole, we are still struggling to play together. Moving forward, we will be playing more often which I believe will help us."

Kylee Myers led the Lady Dragons with 13 assists along with six service points with one ace and two attack attempts. Madison Brown finished the match with seven service points with five aces along with three kills on three attack attempts, one block and one dig. Hailey Milne had a team-leading eight service points with five aces along with one dig and one kill and two attack attempts while Bella Vaca added seven assists and five service points, Kelcy Mullett with four digs and four service points with one ace, Madelynn Myers with three kills, two digs and one service point with one ace, Kaelyn Crews with three kills on four attack attempts, Maddie Brandes with three attack attempts and one block, Lexi Hein with one kill on eight attack attempts and Alyssa Welch with six attack attempts.

The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team will begin a string of three straight road matches, starting with Chilhowee on Thursday, Oct. 1. Bunceton will also play at Lincoln on October 5 and at Otterville on October 6 before returning home to face Chamois on October 9.

Kewpie Classic

Invitational 24th Annual Softball Tourney

Saturday, Oct. 3

At Columbia

Tournament Locations:

Hickman-Pool 1

Battle-Pool 2

Rock Bridge-Pool 3

Antimi Blue field-Pool 4

Pool 1

Hickman, Elsberry, Lee’s Summit, ?

Pool 2

Battle, Poplar Bluff, Boonville, Jeff City

Pool 3

Rock Bridge, Blair Oaks, Bowling Green, St. Teresa’s Academy

Pool 4

Tolton, Fatima, Smith-Cotton, Troy

Schedule

Pool 2

Battle vs. Poplar Bluff, 8 a.m.

Boonville vs. JC, 9:45 a.m.

JC vs. Poplar Bluff, 11:30 a.m.

Boonville vs. Poplar Bluff, 1:15 p.m.

Battle vs. Boonville, 3 p.m.

Battle vs. JC, 4:45 p.m.