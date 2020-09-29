





The Boonville Pirates JV football team didn’t lose Monday night on the road against the California Pintos.

However, the Pirates didn’t exactly win either while finishing in a 34-34 tie with the Pintos.

While the tie put Boonville’s JV at 1-3-1 on the season, JV coach Seth Brimer said the Pirates started off very strong getting two pick sixes and kickoff return for a touchdown. "For the most part our kids did a great job blocking in all facets of the game,"Brimer said. "We did a great job keeping our composure and our effort high at all times. I’m very proud of how we played tonight. Unfortunately, California was able to recover two onside kicks which both lead to scores, one of which being as time expired. Nothing to hang our heads about. Both teams fought hard."

The win was definitely there for the taking against California as Boonville led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-8 at the half. The Pirates also outscored the Pintos 8-6 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-14. However, in the fourth quarter, California recovered two onside kicks and outscored Boonville 20-6 to force the tie.

Xavier Flippin led the Pirates in rushing with 10 carries for 101 yards. Ethan Watson finished the game with four carries for 14 yards while Will Stock added one carry for 7 yards and Dakota Troost five carries for 1 yard.

Troost also completed 2 of 4 passes for nine yards while Flippin was 0 for 1.

Zane Watring led all receivers for Boonville with one catch for 5 yards while Rhoades Leonard hauled in one pass for 4 yards.

On defense for the Pirates, Flippin finished the game with a total of 14 tackles. Max Eckerle finished the game with eight tackles while Eli Stock added six tackles, Dakota Troost, Huston Force and Connor Acton each with five tackles, Will Stock, Ross Brackman, Chandler Stonecipher and Trent Maxwell each with three tackles and Ethan Watson, Gabe Brimer, Zander Schuster, Connor Rhorer, Blake Richardson and Zane Watring with two tackles each.

Maxwell also had one tackle for loss while Troost and Acton each had one interception.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will host School of the Osage on Monday, October 5 at Gene Reagan field starting at 6 p.m.