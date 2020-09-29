





Boonville golfers Payten Black and Zoey Lang received all-conference honors for their play Monday during the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Eldon Country Club.

Black finished seventh overall with a 27 over par 99 while Lang placed eighth with a 31 over par 103.

In the final team standings, Southern Boone captured its third straight conference title with a team score of 402. Osage finished second at 411, followed by Blair Oaks at 424, Boonville fourth at 428 and Eldon fifth at 441. California had no team score.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Eldon is a difficult course and everyone on there was going to shoot above their average and di shoot above their average. "In our conference, it all comes down to which team has all their players playing good,"VanderLinden said. "Last week we beat all of these teams and this week the other schools played a little better than us. We finished a disappointing fourth place. Southern Boone won the team championship for the third in a row and Kassidy Hull of Eldon won the individual honors for the third time."

Hull finished the tournament at 5-over with a score of 77. Lilly Frazier of Southern Boone place second with a score of 82 while Elliott Hull of Blair Oaks took third with a score of 86, Hannah Maschoff of Osage fourth with a score of 87, Lila Frazier of Southern Boone fifth with a score of 92, Sophia Sidlinger of Osage sixth with a score of 97, Payten Black of Boonville seventh with a score of 99, Zoey Lang of Boonville eighth with a score of 103, Samantha Backus of blair Oaks ninth with a score of 107 and Kassidy Warren of Southern Boonville 10th with a score of 108.

While leading the Lady Pirates with a score of 99, Black finished the tournament with four pars and seven bogeys. Lang had three pars and six bogeys. Rayghan Skoufos finished the tournament with a score of 110 with one par and six bogeys while Hannah LeGrant carded a score of 116 with two pars and one bogey and Carlie Daniel with a score of 123 with one par and three bogeys.