





The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team can blame its defense for the 10-0 loss Friday night on the road against the Cairo Bearcats.

Although the hits were almost even (Cairo held a 6-5 advantage), the Lady Tigers helped the Bearcats by committing three errors in the game. That led to two runs in the first and seven again in the third for Cairo. The Bearcats also added one in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Kacie Callahan picked up the win in the circle for Cairo while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Callahan pitched the first-four innings and struck out six batters while giving up just three hits. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched all four innings and allowed 10 runs-five earned-on six hits and six walks while striking out five.

Callahan also tripled and drove in two runs for Cairo while Preslee Brubaker doubled and drove in three runs. Lilly Westhues also had a double and two RBIs.

For Pilot Grove, Marci Lammers went 1-for-3 with a triple. Grace Phillips, Kaitlyn Maggard, Ava Hoff and Elaina Wirths each had one single.

Lady Tigers fall at home against California, 15-0

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team knew it was going to be tough hitting California pitcher Kinley Higgins Thursday night in a non-conference game at Pilot Grove.

While the Lady Tigers have struggled at times this season against good pitching, head coach George Monk said his team may have ran into the best pitcher they have seen this season.

As it turned out, Pilot Grove wound up losing to California 15-0 in four innings.

The loss dropped Pilot Grove to 2-7 on the season.

"Kinley had excellent control and the best rise ball I have seen a high school pitcher throw,"Monk said. "Offensively we didn't offer much of a threat but I was happy with the aggressiveness of our hitters. Marci Lammers and Grace Phillips did a fine job from the rubber. We need to pick it up defensively. We had too many errors. We are showing aggressiveness at the plate, but we are lacking any aggressiveness on defense. We could really help our pitchers defensively. We don't have much time to correct that but I know our players are willing to put in the effort to get better so we should be better by district time."

Higgins struck out all six batters that she faced in two innings for the Lady Pintos. Cameyn Schlup pitched one inning and gave up one hit while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Lauren Spillars pitched one inning and allowed one walk while striking out two batters.

For Pilot Grove, Grace Phillips started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs-three earned-on three hits and five walks while striking out one. Marci Lammers then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered eight runs-five earned-on eight hits.

California also out-hit Pilot Grove 11-1, with Lauren Spillars going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. The Pintos had a total of eight extra base hits in the game. Lauren Hill finished the game with a double, home run and two RBIs while Cameyn Schlup, Kinley Higgins and Sydney Percival each had one double and one RBI, Kaylena Riggs and Lanie Holtsclaw each with one single and one RBI and Ella Percival with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Elaina Wirths went 1-for-1 with one single.