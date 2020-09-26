ASHLAND — Blake Dapkus’ defender never stood a chance.

Late in the first quarter against Eldon, Dapkus lined up on the outside — his Southern Boone team nearing the red zone — isolated against a cornerback. At that moment, it was over.

As the ball was snapped to Eagles quarterback Chase Schupp, Dapkus initially released slowly before blazing past a defender and snagging a deep pass at the 1-yard line.

On the next play, Schupp popped the ball to Dapkus for a short score on a jet sweep.

In Southern Boone’s 54-20 rout of Eldon on Friday night, the connection between Schupp and Dapkus — a former first-team all-state returner and first-team all-conference and district receiver — overwhelmed the Mustangs.

Schupp finished the game with three passing touchdowns — two to Dapkus — and rushed for one, plus an 80-yard scamper called back due to a holding call.

The Eagles (4-1) opened the game airing the ball out, with Schupp tossing a 75-yard score to Jacob McKee four minutes into the contest.

"We saw some things on film we thought we could exploit," Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy said.

Late in the first quarter, a fade to the goal line set up the Dapkus jet sweep, giving the Eagles a commanding 21-0 lead.

"A lot of times we’ll tag a route, and usually when we tag a route we know that’s where we want the ball to go to," Tracy said on the fade route.

Southern Boone’s offensive domination continued through the second quarter, putting the Eagles up 42-0 at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Schupp and Dapkus struck again. Dapkus isolated against a corner and burned the defense for a 75-yard touchdown reception.

"Whenever we go into trips and we leave Blake on the single receiver side and a safety comes down, it’s him one-on-one and there’s nobody in the middle of the field and I think he’s out-running anybody," Schupp said.

The Mustangs (1-3) added a few garbage time scores, including one as time expired, but the Eagles’ lead was far too great.

Tracy has ultimate faith in his star receiver to dominate on any given night as he did against Eldon.

"He’s one of our strongest pound-for-pound football players on our team and he’s our fastest player on the team," Tracy said of Dapkus. "When you have both of those attributes, then you’re pretty dangerous."

For Schupp and Dapkus, their electric connection goes beyond the football field.

"We really trust each other," Dapkus said. "We’ve been friends for a long time. He’s going to know where I’m running, throw it up and I’ll run under it."

The Eagles are scheduled to play at Hallsville (3-2) next Friday.

Schupp believes Southern Boone can beat anyone as the team enters the second half of the regular season.

"We’re getting close to our potential," Schupp said. "We’ve got to keep working to make sure we reach our potential by the time district rolls around."