





The Ss. Peter &Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team fell in three sets against Oakland Wednesday night in Columbia by the scores of 11-25, 25-22 and 9-15.

Ss. Peter &Paul coach Carol Griffin said the Lady Warriors were down two players but played more competitively. "We struggled with serve receive, where this has been our strength,"Griffin said. "We have a few days back at the gym to work on skills and return to the floor next Tuesday at Marshall."

Addison Johnson led the Lady Warriors with four aces along with three assists and two digs. Reagan Wilson finished the match with three digs and two aces while Delaney Rowlett added two kills, one ace and one dig, Ellise Kirchner with two assists, Lauren Thompson with two aces and one kill, Riley Wilson with two kills and Bella Imhoff with one ace.

In the seventh grade match, the Lady Warriors won the first set 26-24 but dropped the next two against Oakland 10-25 and 7-15.

Ss. Peter &Paul coach Mariah Smith said the girls played as a team and fought really hard. "They never gave up and this will help them to learn and grow with each game we play,"Smith said.

Emerson Comegys led the Lady Warriors with five aces while Lauren Venable, Aubrey Friederick and Isabel Alvizio added three aces each, Katie Drummond with one ace and Charlotte Rohrbach with one kill.