Chris Bowie @BDNBowie

Thursday

Sep 24, 2020 at 11:05 AM


Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.


**Only teams that have played games this season are eligible for rankings.**


First-place votes in parenthesis.


CLASS 6


Rank, team, Rec., Pts.


1. Raymore-Peculiar (9), 4-0, 99


2. Liberty (1), 4-0, 88


3. Nixa, 4-0, 81


4. Rockhurst, 2-2, 62


5. Francis Howell, 2-1, 48


6. Lee’s Summit West, 3-1, 41


7. Holt, 3-0, 38,


8. Joplin, 2-2, 35


9. Fox, 4-0, 21


10. Rock Bridge, 4-0, 17


Also receiving votes: Kickapoo (3-1), 13; Lee’s Summit North (2-2), 7


CLASS 5


Rank, team, Rec., Pts.


1. Carthage (6), 3-0, 96


2. Webb City (2), 3-1, 87


3. Jackson (2), 4-0, 81


4. Grain Valley, 4-0, 60


5. North Kansas City, 3-1, 54


6. Battle, 2-1, 44


7. Platte County, 3-1, 31


8. Fort Zumwalt North, 3-1, 28


T9. Farmington, 4-1, 22


T9. Ozark, 3-1, 22


Also receiving votes: Raytown (2-2), 11; Belton (3-0), 10; Washington (3-1), 5


CLASS 4


Rank, team, Rec., Pts.


1. Jefferson City Helias (6), 4-0, 94


2. West Plains (3), 4-0, 93


3. Hannibal (1), 3-0, 64


4. Bolivar, 3-1, 60


5. Smithville, 3-1, 57


6. Festus, 4-0, 55


7. Lincoln College Prep, 2-1, 41


8. Moberly, 4-0, 27


9. St. Dominic, 3-1, 25


10. Winnetonka, 4-0, 23


Also receiving votes: Center (3-1), 4; Savannah (1-1), 4; Kearney (2-2), 2; Warrensburg (3-1), 1


CLASS 3


Rank, team, Rec., Pts.


1. Blair Oaks (7), 4-0, 97


2. Odessa (2), 4-0, 91


3. Mt. Vernon, 4-0, 74


4. Valle Catholic (1), 4-0, 73


5. Kennett, 4-0, 42


T6. Cassville, 3-1, 38


T6. Centralia, 3-0, 38


8. Oak Grove, 3-1, 33


9. Buffalo, 4-0, 26


10. Southern Boone, 3-1, 20


Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (2-0), 8; St. Francis Borgia (2-2), 6; Maryville (2-2), 4


CLASS 2


Rank, team, Rec., Pts.


1. Palmyra (5), 4-0, 94


2. Lafayette County (2), 4-0, 84


3. Lamar (1), 3-1, 70


4. Lutheran St. Charles (1), 3-1, 69


5. St. Pius X (1), 4-0, 56


6. Clark County, 3-1, 54


7. Butler, 4-0, 28


8. Lexington, 4-0, 25


9. Monroe City, 3-1, 23


10. Duchesne, 3-1, 22


Also receiving votes: Warsaw (3-0), 18; Highland (3-1), 3; New Madrid County Central (3-1), 3; East Prairie (3-1), 1


CLASS 1


Rank, team, Rec., Pts.


1. Mid Buchanan (8), 4-0, 97


2. Hayti (1), 3-0, 81


3. Thayer (1), 3-1, 78


4. Milan, 4-0, 64


5. Windsor, 4-0, 57


6. Westran, 4-0, 40


7. East Buchanan, 3-0, 39


8. Marionville, 4-0, 31


9. Adrian, 3-1, 18


10. Skyline, 3-1, 17


Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-1), 10; Crest Ridge (3-1), 4; South Harrison (3-1), 4; Cabool (3-1), 3; Lockwood (3-1), 3; Harrisburg (2-2), 2; Pierce City (3-1), 2