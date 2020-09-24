





The LSE Pirates cross-country team competed against a field of 10 teams Tuesday during the annual Boonville Cross-Country Invitational at Kemper park.

With over 90 total runners competing in both the boys and girls divisions, LSE cross-country coach Becky Eckerle said overall as a team the Pirates have improved so much.

"It’s always nice to run on your home course," Eckerle said. "The kids came out strong and really ran our course well. Our home course is one of the harder courses we will run this season. It has a couple of tough hills that the kids looked really strong on, and with a couple meets under their belts they knew what to expect."

Olivia Dilse led the Lady Pirates by placing 13th overall in a time of 14:45. Lillian Newham, meanwhile, finished 19th in a time of 15:24 while Hillary James placed 34th in a time of 19:05.

A total of 43 girls participated in the middle school race. Samantha Sharp of Brookfield turned in the winning time in 11:36.94.

Eckerle said overall the girls ran a great race and each of them had a personal record. "Olivia found her spot early in the race and was able to maintain," Eckerle said. Lillian also ran a solid race and had a strong finish, and Hilliary had the best finish yet."

Knob Noster captured first as a team with 18 points while Harrisburg finished second with 43 points.

As for the LSE boys cross-country team, Will Schenck placed 18th overall in a time of 14:14 while Xander Evans finished 21st in a time of 14:23.19, Jeremy Birk in 24th place in a time of 14:35 and Jack Hamblen in 43rd place in a time of 19:23.

Eckerle said Schenck had a strong finish and ran a great race. As for Evans, Eckerle said this was his first meet to compete in and came out strong and was able to maintain the entire race. "This was a PR for Jeremy," Eckerle said. "He settled in nicely and ran a smart race. As for Jack, he ran a great race and had a strong finish."

Jackson Strodtman of Glasgow had the winning time in the boys division in 11:24.46.

A total of 47 boys participated in the 3,200 meter run.

Knob Noster captured first as a team with 24 points. Columbia Independent finished second with 62 points, followed by New Franklin with 79, Boonville fourth with 93 and Glasgow/St. Mary’s with 101.

NEW FRANKLIN

As for the New Franklin boys and girls cross-country team, Lillian Chitwood finished ninth overall in a time of 14:28.78

Stella Matyas finished 20th overall in a time of 15:50 while Skylar Greenwood placed 36th in 20:01.93 and Lydia Burnett in 40th place in 20:51.25.

For the New Franklin boys, Landon Shaw finished 15th overall in a time of 14:00.01 while Lane Hackman placed 16th in 14:06.97, Cade Schlotzhauer in 26th place in 14:43.81, Alexander McGruder 28th in 14:59.17 , Braden Peek in 38th place in 17:09.35, Cooper McGruder in 40th place in 17:09.61 and Nolan McGowan in 42nd place in 17:52.32.