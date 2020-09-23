The SEC Breakdown is a new weekly college football show that break downs the games of the week and top news and topics surrounding the conference.

This week on the SEC Breakdown, Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser, Eric Blum of the Columbia Tribune and Jon Hale of the Courier Journal break down the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on SEC football and preview the SEC games of the week.

