





The Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night on the road by beating Higbee 13-1.

Although no score was recorded for the first-two innings, the Panthers made up for it over the next-three innings by pushing across three in the third and 10 in the fifth.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys finally stepped up and played a complete game. "We hit with runners in scoring position and moved runners over as needed throughout the game," Huth said. "We played defense behind our pitcher and definitely have some momentum moving forward into in a big week."

Hunter Shuffield picked up the win for the Panthers by striking out seven batters in five innings. Shuffield also gave up just one run on three hits and two walks.

Dillon Alpers went 4-for-4 in the game for Prairie Home with two singles, one double, one home run and three RBIs. Jason Burnett was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs while Blane Petsel added a single, double and one RBI, Talon Benne and Ryan Small each with two singles and three RBIs, Layne Brandes with two singles and one RBI and Tripp Kendrick with one single.

Jamestown rallies past Pilot Grove

Jamestown rallied from a 5-1 deficit after 4 1/2 innings by outscoring Pilot Grove 12-2 in the final three innings for a 13-7 win Tuesday night in Jamestown.

Hayden Sleeper took the loss on the mound for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 5-3. Sleeper pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Bailey Quint and gave up seven runs on four hits and two walks.

Shane Harlan picked up the win in relief for the Eagles.

Jamestown also out-hit Pilot Grove 7-6, with Mack Sorrells going 2-for-4 with a single, double and three RBIs.

For Pilot Grove, Quint had two singles and one RBI while Dalton Reuter added one single and two RBIs, Luke Kollmeyer, Bo Vinson and Hayden Krumm each with one single. Tate Rentel and Levi Jeffries also drove in one run.

Ss. Peter &Paul

falls to OLLIS

The Ss. Peter &Paul girls seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams fell on the road Tuesday night against Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbia.

The Lady Warriors seventh and eighth grade teams lost in two straight against OLLIS 20-25 and 10-25 and 14-25 and 8-25, respectively.

Reagan Wilson had three digs to lead the Ss. Peter &Paul’s eighth grade team. Addison Johnson added two digs and one assist while Delaney Rowlett had one kill and one dig and Randi Cottrell with one dig.

As for the seventh grade team, Charlotte Rohrbach finished the match with five aces while Isabel Alvizio added three aces, Aubrey Frederick with two kills and Lauren Venable with one assist.