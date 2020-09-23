





The New Franklin softball and baseball teams secured its home turf Tuesday night against the Glasgow Yellowjackets.

While the Lady Bulldogs defeated Glasgow 7-3 behind the hitting of Addy Salmon and Sophia Held, the New Franklin baseball team also led the Yellowjackets from start to finish for a 6-2 victory.

The win was the sixth of the season in 12 games for the Lady Bulldogs and third in five games in the CAC.

New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell said this was a gritty performance. "Back to back conference games are really tough," Dowell said. "I was proud of our effort tonight. We worked hard for this win."

Senior pitcher Alexia Sprick also worked hard for the win by giving up just three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Of course it didn’t hurt that New Franklin led Glasgow 4-1 after two complete innings or that the Lady Bulldogs plated another run in the fourth and two again in the fifth to seal the victory.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 9-5, with Salmon and Held each collecting two hits. Held also drove in one run. Sprick finished the game with a single and three RBIs while Kayce Hundley added one single and one RBI, Izy Matney, Carly Dorson and Jayna Matthews each with one single and Abby Maupin with one RBI.

Colvin took the loss for Glasgow despite striking out six batters in six innings.

Campbell doubled and drove in one run while Sanders had one triple.

As for the New Franklin baseball team, they also led Glasgow from start to finish.

Although the Yellowjackets would rally back to tie the game at 2-all in the top half of the second, they were no match for New Franklin for the rest of the game while being outscoring 4-0 over the next-four innings.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Glasgow came out and put some good swings on the ball and Sanders pitched well for them. "We had some good at bats here and there, but our execution was poor and our defense was not the best," Gerding said. "Clayton Wilmsmeyer pitched well for us."

Caleb Hull started the game for the Bulldogs and pitched the first-two innings, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched five innings in relief for the win and surrendered just two hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

Sanders took the loss for Glasgow despite striking out six batters in six innings.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 9-6, with Tanner Bishop going 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Keaton Eads had one single, one double and one RBI while Owen Armentrout added two singles, Caleb Hull with one triple and one RBI, Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one single and one RBI and Sam Marshall with one single.

For Glasgow, Sanders doubled and drove in one run while T. Sanders, Korte, Himmelberg, Westhues and Boss each had one single.